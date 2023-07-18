Fulham have made an opening bid for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, however it has been knocked back by the Blues, according to a recent report from The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Fulham transfer news?

Fulham are looking at strengthening their attacking options this summer, however they have already missed out on a couple of their targets, with former Coventry City striker Victor Gyokeres recently agreeing a deal with Portuguese side Sporting CP.

The Cottagers have also rejected the chance to hand a Premier League return to attacking midfielder Brendan Aaronson, with the USMNT star recently joining Union Berlin on loan from Leeds United.

Marco Silva may need to start thinking about bringing in a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic, with Football Insider recently reporting that Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal are confident of completing a deal to sign the Serbian striker this summer.

Not only that, Manor Solomon's departure means that new wide options may also be required at Craven Cottage, and Fulham have recently made their interest in signing Hudson-Odoi very clear.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, the Cottagers have now submitted their opening offer for the 22-year-old, who is set on leaving his boyhood club, as he approaches the final year of his £120k-per-week contract at Stamford Bridge.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino is unable to guarantee the Englishman consistent game time following the arrival of Noni Madueke, as well as several other stars in January and last summer.

However, the bid has been rejected by Chelsea, with the Blues unhappy with the offer they received, and it remains to be seen whether Fulham come back to the negotiating table with a new proposal.

Is Hudson-Odoi leaving Chelsea?

It is no wonder the 22-year-old has his heart set on leaving this summer, as he was sent out on loan during the 2022-23 campaign, making a total of 14 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, however he did not manage to impress.

During his time with the German club, the Cobham academy graduate failed to score a single league goal, weighing in with just one assist, but that doesn't mean he wouldn't be a good signing for Fulham this summer.

Hailed as "amazingly talented" by football scout Jacek Kulig, the winger is a very confident dribbler of the ball, ranking in the 87th percentile for progressive carries per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

A move to a club where he receives consistent game time could be exactly what the three-time England international needs at this stage of his career, having only been used sporadically for Chelsea over the past few years.

When he has received consistent game time, Hudson-Odoi has often impressed, recording one goal and five assists for Chelsea in the 2019-20 campaign, while he also has a total of four Champions League goals to his name.

Fulham should test the waters with another offer for the Chelsea ace in the coming days, as he could be a fantastic addition to Silva's squad.