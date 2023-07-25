Fulham have now agreed personal terms with Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has given them the green light to complete a move this summer, according to a report from The Evening Standard.

Is Callum Hudson-Odoi leaving Chelsea?

There are a number of clubs vying for Hudson-Odoi's signature this summer, with the winger deemed likely to leave the Blues, including AC Milan and Nottingham Forest, who have both registered their interest.

Forest were initially confident about being able to complete a deal for the Chelsea ace, but they have now dropped out of the race for his signature, due to concerns over the asking price.

That is according to a report from The Evening Standard, which also credits Crystal Palace with an interest in the 22-year-old, however the Eagles have also been priced out of the race.

The three-time England international's huge wages have been causing complications in talks with several of the interested parties.

Chelsea have also been trying to drive up the price for the £120k-per-week earner, having invited Lazio into the race to provide competition, and the Italian side are currently weighing up a loan deal, which would include an obligation to buy.

Despite having their opening bid for the Cobham academy graduate rejected last week, Fulham still retain an interest, and they have now made some progress on the player's side of things, having reached an agreement on personal terms.

The Englishman has given the green light for the Cottagers to complete a move this summer, as he is keen to leave Chelsea as soon as possible, having been stuck training with the Under-21s for the past three weeks.

The last barrier for Marco Silva's side to overcome is the transfer fee, and they appear to be at the most advanced stage of the interested parties.

How good is Callum Hudson-Odoi?

Despite being lauded as "amazingly talented" by football scout Jacek Kulig, the starlet has never been able to establish himself as a key player for Chelsea, being sent out on loan to Bayer Leverkusen during the 2022-23 campaign.

In truth, the London-born forward also struggled in the Bundesliga, recording just one goal in 21 appearances in all competitions, however he still has time on his side, and he could be able to fulfill his lofty potential if he picks his next move wisely.

A switch to Fulham, where he would be likely to receive more game time, could be ideal for the want-away Chelsea winger, who former teammate Olivier Giroud believes can go on to become a "top player".

Cesc Fabregas has also been full of praise for the youngster in the past, saying: "He is a boy who is full of confidence. I remember his first training session and his finishing was superb. I thought "I have never seen this kid before but actually he has something about him." It was very early but you could see that he had a lot of potential."

Fulham should not be held to ransom by Chelsea, as his performances over the past couple of seasons do not justify a huge outlay, but Hudson-Odoi could be a quality addition to Silva's squad.