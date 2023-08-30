Fulham have now shown an interest in signing Tottenham Hotspur defender Davinson Sanchez, and there are indications he could be allowed to leave for a cut-price fee this summer...

Is Davinson Sanchez leaving Tottenham?

In a recent report from Football Insider, it was detailed that Tottenham are keen to offload Sanchez before the summer transfer window shuts, given that he has fallen down the pecking order, and he is now in the final year of his contract.

Spurs would rather sell the defender this summer than let him leave on a free transfer next year, so they would be willing to accept a cut-price offer, with his value dropping considerably since he arrived from Ajax in a £42m deal back in 2017.

At this stage, a bid of £10m would be accepted, making him an affordable option for would-be suitors, of which there are many, with The Daily Mail reporting that Nottingham Forest, AS Monaco and Fulham are all interested in signing him.

With Spurs planning a major clear out, the Cottagers have been linked with a couple of the fellow London club's unwanted players, having also expressed an interest in Eric Dier, although the Englishman would prefer to see out his contract if possible.

In the same report, it is claimed that Marco Silva's side are now preparing for life without Tosin Adarabioyo, with the 25-year-old training away from the main group, amid interest from Spurs and AS Monaco, with the latter expected to bid within 48 hours.

As such, it could be important to bring in a new centre-back, and Sanchez is a potential target, but they may have to move quickly, as Rennes have already came forward with an offer of €9m (£7.7m), which was knocked back by Tottenham.

How good is Davinson Sanchez?

The Colombian was held in very high regard by former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino, who once praised his defender for playing two games within a very short time period, saying:

"For me, the surprise was Davinson Sanchez, he was a beast playing two games in less than 48 hours. He has done very well, he is very strong physically and mentally.

"Today he was fantastic on the pitch, to praise him isn't enough, the effort was fantastic."

However, the 27-year-old has since slipped down the pecking order at Tottenham, making just 18 Premier League appearances in the 2022-23 campaign, and he was booed by his own fans for his performance against AFC Bournemouth back in April.

A fresh start could be exactly what the Caloto-born defender needs to reignite his career, and he would bring some experience to the Fulham backline, considering he is an established international, making 54 appearances for Colombia since his debut in 2016.

With Tottenham keen on signing Adarabioyo, it could be worth Fulham considering a swap deal for Sanchez, as it may be important to bring in a player with proven Premier League experience, and the Spurs ace has made 143 top-flight appearances.

A deal of that nature is yet to be discussed, but with just a few days remaining in the transfer window, time is of the essence in the Cottagers' pursuit of a new defender.