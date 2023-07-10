Fulham are now "interested" signing Coventry City midfielder Gustavo Hamer this summer, but they are yet to lodge an official bid, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

What's the latest Fulham transfer news?

Fulham have set their sights in bringing in a new central midfielder this summer, with Valencia's Yunus Musah now emerging as a "real" target, and their chances of signing the 20-year-old are "realistic", according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Cottagers are weighing up a £20m move for the USMNT international, and they could be set to add yet another American to their squad, with Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson already at Marco Silva's disposal.

Manchester United midfielder Fred is also of interest to Fulham, with Fabrizio Romano recently reporting they are "really keen" on signing the Brazilian, with his current club currently "considering" letting him leave this summer.

A new, defensively-minded midfielder may be required at Craven Cottage, amid ongoing speculation about Joao Palhinha's future, with West Ham United now ready to test the water with a bid for the Portugal international.

However, the Cottagers value Palhinha at £90m, as he is contracted until the summer of 2027, with the club retaining the option to extend his deal by an extra year, meaning they are under no obligation to sell him.

Taking to Twitter, Sheth has now reported that Fulham are "interested" in signing Hamer, however they are yet to make an official bid for the Coventry City midfielder.

The Sky Sports reporter notes that the 26-year-old has now entered the final year of his contract, meaning it is the Sky Blues' last chance to cash-in, but it remains to be seen whether last year's Championship play-off finalists are willing to listen to offers.

Leeds United have also been named as potential suitors for the midfielder this summer.

How many goals has Gustavo Hamer scored?

Although he has primarily featured in a defensive midfield role throughout his career so far, the Dutchman managed to display his attacking prowess for Coventry last season, recording a total of 11 goals and ten assists in all competitions.

The 2022-23 campaign was the second season on the spin in which the Brazil-born midfielder has been able to reach double figures for assists in the second tier, highlighting that he is now ready to make the step-up to the Premier League.

Hailed as "unbelievable" by former teammate Marko Marosi, the £7k-per-week playmaker is a very well-rounded player, as demonstrated by the fact he ranks in the 86th percentile for tackles completed per 90 over the past year, when compared to players at a similar level.

Although no Fulham fan will want to see Palhina leave, those statistics indicate the Coventry maestro could be a top-quality replacement for the 28-year-old, who recorded the most tackles of any player in the Premier League last season.

However, even if Palhinha remains at Craven Cottage, Hamer is definitely still a worthwhile signing, given his attacking qualities, and at 26-years-old he should now be entering his prime years.