Fulham are interested in signing Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech, and they have already made contact about a summer move, according to a recent report.

Who could Fulham sign this summer?

Despite a recent dip in form, losing their last four matches in all competitions, Fulham have still had a solid first season back in the top flight, but Marco Silva will still be keen to bring in additional reinforcements in the summer transfer window.

Given that Aleksandar Mitrovic has been linked with a move away from Craven Cottage, a new striker may be needed, and it was reported earlier this month that the west London club are ready to make a move for Olivier Giroud.

The Cottagers are also interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach defender Joe Scally, and they have recently received a boost with the news that he could be available for €12.5m (£10.5m) this summer.

Silva is keen to bring in new options all over the pitch, and a recent report from French outlet Jeunes Footeux states Ziyech is determined to leave Chelsea this summer, with Fulham being named as one of the clubs in contact about a move (via Sport Witness).

However, the Cottagers are not the only English side interested in the Moroccan, with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United also named as potential suitors, while a move abroad could also be on the cards, as Paris Saint-Germain are still in contact.

The report states it is "certain" the 30-year-old will not remain at Stamford Bridge beyond the summer, having already tried to leave in the January transfer window, which could make a deal easier to facilitate.

Will Hakim Ziyech join Fulham?

One potential stumbling block is the midfielder's huge wages, with the midfielder currently earning £100k-per-week at Chelsea, which could lead him to join a team playing in European competition, with more money to match his wage demands.

However, if Fulham are able to complete a deal, the former Ajax man could be an excellent addition to the squad, given that he has been lauded "world class" by teammate Mason Mount, who also dubbed him a "joy to play with".

The 2022/23 campaign has not been easy for the Dronten-born maestro, making just 13 appearances in the top flight, however, he achieved a 7.09 average Sofascore rating last season, which would make him the best-performing midfielder in the current Fulham squad. As such, Silva should continue to monitor Ziyech, as he would be a real upgrade on the Cottagers' current midfield options.