Fulham are making concrete moves to sign Fiorentina centre-back Igor Julio this summer, amid his uncertain future in Italy, according to recent reports.

What's the latest Fulham transfer news?

The Cottagers are expected to strengthen in a number of areas this summer, particularly in midfield, having previously made contact with Hakim Ziych over a potential move, while Mateus Uribe and Erick Gutierrez have also emerged as targets.

The need to bring in a new midfielder may be exacerbated by the fact Joao Palhinha could be on the move in the upcoming window, amid interest from a number of Premier League sides, including Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

There is also some evidence that Marco Silva would be keen on strengthening in the centre-back area, given the previous links to AS Roma's Chris Smalling, and they have now set their sights on a new target in that area of the pitch.

According to a report from Firenze Viola (via Sport Witness), Fulham are making concrete moves to sign Igor this summer, with the defender facing an uncertain future at Fiorentina, having been benched for his side's recent 2-1 loss against FC Basel.

The Cottagers are not the only Premier League side interested in the 25-year-old, however, as Leicester City are also eyeing a move, while there are at least two Ligue 1 sides and one club from Spain in the picture.

Fiorentina have the option to extend the centre-back's contract by an additional year, but he could snub the Serie A side's renewal offer and seek a move abroad this summer.

Should Fulham sign Igor Julio?

Described as "crazy" by members of the media, the Brazilian has been a regular starter for Fiorentina this season, making 37 appearances in all competitions, showcasing his defensive capabilities in the process.

Over the past year, the left-footed defender has ranked highly on a couple of key defensive metrics, most notably blocks completed per 90, placing in the 90th percentile compared to his positional peers, having averaged 1.69.

That said, the former Red Bull Salzburg man has not been among Fiorentina's best performers this season, averaging just a 6.46 match rating from WhoScored, which ranks him 20th in the squad.

Given that Igor also has no experience in the Premier League, Fulham can attract better defenders in the summer transfer window, particularly considering how well they have done since their promotion from the Championship, on course for a top-half finish.