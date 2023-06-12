Fulham are interested in signing Fiorentina centre-back Igor Julio, who is keen to leave this summer, according to reports from Italy.

What's the latest Fulham transfer news?

Fulham will have their work cut out trying to keep hold of midfielder Joao Palhina this summer, with the Portugal international emerging as a target for multiple teams who have European football on offer, including West Ham United and Liverpool.

The Cottagers are looking at bringing in new options in midfield, having recently been linked with a move for former player Fabio Carvalho, although the Liverpool youngster will only be available on loan, while Wolfsburg's Patrick Wimmer is also a target.

There has been less talk about new defenders, perhaps in light of the respectable defensive record in the Premier League last season, however there have now been reports about a move for Igor.

According to reports from Italy (via Sport Witness), Fulham are showing an interest in the Fiorentina defender, who is keen to leave the Serie A side this summer, despite their progression to the Europa Conference League final last season.

The Brazilian is "one of the first candidates" who will leave the Italian club, as he wants to have a new experience outside of Italy, having been in the country since moving to SPAL in 2019.

As the defender's contract is set to expire next summer, Fiorentina will need to sell him this summer, in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Who is Igor Julio?

The 25-year-old has spent the vast majority of his career in Italy, across spells with SPAL and Fiorentina, however he first made a name for himself in Austria, totalling a combined 85 appearances during his time with Red Bull Salzburg, Wolfsberger AC, Austria Vienna and FC Liefering.

Journalist Alvaro Canibe has described the Fiorentina ace as "crazy", while also lauding him for the "incredible" levels of "security and reliability" that he has brought to his current club defensively.

Fiorentina had the joint-seventh best defensive record in the Serie A last season, with the £15k-per-week defender making a total of 27 appearances, and he ranks in the top 25% for blocks and tackles per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

Igor could be a solid addition to the Fulham backline, having proven himself in the Serie A, and Marco Silva should now look to the take next step by lodging an official bid.