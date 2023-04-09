Fulham's Joao Palhinha could be on the move this summer, with both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing the midfielder, according to journalist Dean Jones.

Which Fulham players could leave this summer?

Fulham have been in poor form as of late, losing their last five matches in all competitions, however it has still been a solid first season back in the Premier League, given that they are in no danger of being relegated, with nine games remaining.

As such, there is growing interest in some of the Cottagers' first-team players, with Aleksandar Mitrovic being targeted by the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, although Marco Silva is desperate to keep hold of the striker.

Both Arsenal and Spurs are also said to be targeting winger Manor Solomon, meaning it may be more difficult for Fulham to sign the Shakhtar Donetsk loanee permanently, with the Evening Standard reporting they intend to do so at the end of the season.

According to Jones, who was writing for GiveMeSport, Palhinha is being targeted for a summer move by Premier League sides Liverpool and Tottenham, but Silva is not willing to entertain offers at any level for the central midfielder.

The manager is hoping the board remain strong if any bids are tabled for the Portugal international, however he is likely to be worried, given that Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott were previously poached from Fulham by Liverpool, and Ryan Sessegnon was signed by Spurs.

Should Fulham let Joao Palhinha leave?

Considering the 27-year-old is contracted until the summer of 2027, the Cottagers have no pressing need to sanction his departure, and given how difficult he would be to replace, any bids should be rejected this summer.

Hailed as "superb" by the media earlier this season, the no-nonsense midfielder has completed more tackles than any other Premier League player this season, registering 105, 16 more than Tyler Adams in second place.

The £50k-per-week maestro is ranked by Sofascore as Fulham's fourth-best performing player in the top flight, averaging a 7.07 match rating, while he is also aerially dominant, ranked in the 91st percentile for aerials won per 90 in the past year, compared to other midfielders.

If the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham come calling, Palhinha could well get his head turned and decide he wants to leave, but at the very least, the Cottagers should hold out for a huge transfer fee to sanction his departure.