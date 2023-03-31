Fulham have recieved a potential boost with the news that Borussia Monchengladbach defender Joe Scally could be available for €12m (£10.5m) this summer.

How is Scally playing this season?

The American is having an impressive season in the Bundesliga, proving to be an important figure for Monchengladbach and helping them sit comfortably in 10th place currently. Scally has started 21 of his side's league matches, also appearing as a substitute twice, making the right-back spot his own in the process.

With Fulham looking to make reinforcements during the summer transfer window, the defender is someone who has been linked with a move to Craven Cottage. Marco Silva will want to build from what has been an excellent 2022/23 season to date and ensure that it isn't a one-off, turning them into a genuinely established Premier League outfit.

It could be that a fresh challenge appeals to Scally come the end of the current campaign, with a move to England seen as possibly too good to turn down, and a new report has emerged regarding the 20-year-old's future.

Could Scally be off to Fulham?

According to Bild [via Sport Witness], the Monchengladbach man has become a "shaky candidate" when it comes to the players the Bundesliga side could struggle to keep hold of at the end of the season. It is claimed that several Premier League clubs have "put out feelers" regarding the right-back's availability, who is valued at £10.5m. If that amount if met by a club, Scally's club would find it difficult "say no to".

While Fulham aren't specifically mentioned as one of the English clubs in question, it can certainly be assumed that they are one of them, given the recent rumours surrounding a move to west London.

Scally could be an exciting long-term signing by the Cottagers if they get a deal over the line this summer, with the four-cap USA international a long-term acquisition with a high ceiling. He is already a regular for a Bundesliga side, more than holding his own in a top European league, and he could come in and provide competition for Kenny Tete at right-back, who has started 20 league matches this season.

He has been hailed as a "great defender" by compatriot Ricardo Pepi, which further highlights his quality, and an average of two clearances and one tackle per game in the Bundesliga in 2022/23 also show what a competent defender he is.