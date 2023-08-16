Fulham have now made contact with Racing Club over Juan Ignacio Nardoni, and a new report has revealed they may have to shell out a huge fee for the midfielder...

Who are Fulham signing this summer?

Liverpool have now made it clear they are interested in signing Joao Palhinha, meaning Fulham may have an even more pressing need to bring in a central midfielder, having targeted a player in that area of the pitch earlier in the window.

The Cottagers were priced out of a move for Fred, with Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth claiming Manchester United were "asking for too much money", and the Brazilian has since gone on to join Fenerbahce.

An alternative option for Marco Silva's side was AC Milan's Charles De Ketelaere, however he is now poised to join Atalanta, meaning they could be forced to move on to other targets, and they have now identified a surprising new option.

According to reports from Italy (via Sport Witness), Fulham have shown the "most interest" out of all the clubs to come forward for Nardoni, and they are now "seriously thinking" about making him their latest summer signing.

Contact has already been made with both Racing Club and the 21-year-old's entourage to discuss a deal, and negotiations could even be set to start in the next few days. If the west Londoners are to prise the youngster away from Racing Club, they will have to be prepared to spend big, with it being reported the Argentinian side value him at around €25m (£21m).

More recent updates from Argentina (via Sport Witness), state that Racing are trying to price Silva's side out of a transfer, as they are not keen on selling the midfielder this summer because he is considered an important player.

Who is Juan Ignacio Nardoni?

Born in Nelson, Argentina, the starlet has burst onto the scene in his home country, after coming through the youth ranks at Club Atletico Union, making a total of 35 appearances for Racing Club, during which time he has amassed two goals and five assists.

Although he has shown he is capable of posing a threat on the front foot, the maestro often plays in a more defensive central midfield role, indicating that he is a very well-rounded player.

Journalist Fabian Godoy has previously spoken very highly of the Racing star, praising him for his physical attributes, as well as his passing ability, while also branding him a "top player."

However, the Argentine's contract is not currently set to expire until December 2025, leaving Racing in a strong negotiating position, and it would probably be unwise for Fulham to meet their demands and shell out £21m.

A fee of €25m (£21m) would make the former Club Atletico Union man the Cottagers' second-most expensive signing of all time, which would be a huge risk, considering Nardoni is unproven outside of Argentina.

If Fulham choose to accept Al-Hilal's £46m bid for Aleksandar Mitrovic, they will have the funds to strengthen multiple areas of their squad, but they should target players who have more experience at the top level.