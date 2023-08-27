Fulham are now considering a move for Southampton right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, as a potential alternative to their top target, who has been revealed in a new report.

Who are Fulham signing this summer?

Ahead of the September 1st transfer deadline, Marco Silva is prioritising bringing in some new options at full-back, with Football Insider reporting the manager is keen on bringing in a new player on either side, as he is keen to have competition for places.

Antonee Robinson is currently the Cottagers' first-choice option on the left, while Kenny Tete has been playing on the right, but a new signing could yet change that, and several potential options have been identified on either side, including Leicester City's Timothy Castagne.

Talks have already been held with the Foxes over a deal for the Belgian right-back, who has been out of favour under Enzo Maresca, and Fulham are also in ongoing discussions to sign AS Monaco's Ismail Jakobs, who plays on the opposite flank.

In a new report from The Evening Standard, it is detailed that a plethora of options have been picked out, with AC Milan's Fode Ballo-Toure, Union Berlin's Josip Juranovic, and Rennes' Arthur Theate being considered, although Castagne is the priority.

The report also names Walker-Peters as one of the players under consideration, with the Cottagers chasing two full-backs, so they have no shortage of options in the final week of the summer transfer window.

At the moment, the interest in the Southampton right-back appears to be tentative, with no formal approach being made, and he is not said to be among the Londoners' top targets, but a move could still be on the cards, if they settle on him as the right man.

However, there could be competition from one of the Premier League's top clubs, as Arsenal have also been named as potential suitors for the defender, following Jurrien Timber's recent injury.

How good is Kyle Walker-Peters?

If Fulham are keen on bringing in an expansive full-back, who is capable of providing a threat in the attacking third, the 26-year-old could be their man, given that he is a keen dribbler of the ball, ranking in the 92nd percentile for successful take-ons in the past year.

Although the Saints were ultimately relegated from the top flight last season, the £23k-per-week defender received praise from former manager Ruben Selles, who said:

“I think Kyle is an extraordinary player.

“His ability in positions, but also to understand the system we are playing has big value for us. Kyle has been really good in the Premier League for the last four to five years."

As pointed out by Selles, the London-born full-back has proven himself in the top flight, having made 115 appearances in the competition, which could make him a reliable option for Silva, as opposed to taking a risk on a foreign player.

The two-time England international, who has been compared to Germany legend Philipp Lahm by former Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl, could be a top signing for Fulham, and he may well be keen on an immediate return to the top flight, making this one to keep an eye on.