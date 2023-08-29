Fulham are now preparing a new offer for Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos, having already agreed personal terms, with a report revealing how much they may have to fork out on the winger.

What's the latest Fulham transfer news?

The Cottagers completed the signing of former Wolverhampton Wanderers man Adama Traore earlier this month, which suggested their pursuit of a new winger was over, with Marco Silva more likely to be keen on replacing Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Several different striker targets have been identified, with Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike being named as a potential, should the Londoners be willing to re-invest a large chunk of the £46m fee they received for Mitrovic on the £34m-rated star.

Flamengo star Pedro has expressed a desire to leave the Brazilian club, and Fulham have been mulling over making an offer in excess of €25m (£21.4m), while they have also been named as potential suitors for Genk attacking midfielder Mike Tresor.

Silva is clearly still keen on bolstering his attacking options this summer, with a move for a new winger also still possible, and reports from Spain claim the manager has now revived his interest in signing Ocampos from Sevilla (via Hammy End).

The Whites had two offers for the 29-year-old rejected earlier in the window, but they are now keen to get a deal over the line, with the Spanish press previously reporting that Sevilla were seeking a fee of around £17m.

The winger is seeking more regular game time, meaning he could be attracted by a move away from the Spanish club, and Fulham are now growing in confidence that they will be able to reach a suitable deal swiftly, having verbally agreed personal terms.

In a more recent update on X, though, The Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath has now indicated that the deal could be edging towards completion, saying:

"#FulhamFC have agreed the terms of a deal for Sevilla forward Lucas Ocampos and the player must decide if he wants to swap Champions League football this season for the Premier League."

How many goals has Lucas Ocampos scored?

The Argentina international has scored 91 goals in his professional career, including 39 in 165 appearances for Sevilla, during which time he has also picked up 18 assists, so it is evident that he poses a considerable threat on the front foot.

Over the past year, the Sevilla star ranks in the 82nd percentile for successful take-ons per 90, when compared to his positional peers, again showcasing his attacking qualities, while he also ranks in the 92nd percentile for tackles, indicating he is willing to pitch in defensively.

The right-winger has experience playing at the very highest level, having amassed 21 appearances in the Champions League, and having just turned 29 he should be in the peak years of his career, so he could be a great addition for Fulham.

Lauded as "dangerous" by members of the media, Ocampos has proven himself in a number of top leagues, including Ligue 1, Serie A and La Liga, and he could now be ready to test himself in the Premier League, so it is exciting news that terms have been agreed with Sevilla.