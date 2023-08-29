Highlights Fulham are targeting West Ham's Michail Antonio as a potential signing this summer, with the striker expressing a desire to leave if Youssef En-Nesyri is brought in.

The Cottagers are also looking to strengthen at full-back, with Timothy Castagne's arrival completed, but they still have their sights set on AS Monaco's Ismail Jakobs.

Antonio has impressed so far this season, with two goals in three games.

Fulham are keen on signing West Ham United's Michail Antonio this summer, with a new report revealing the striker could ask to leave before the transfer deadline...

Who are Fulham signing this summer?

In the final days of the summer transfer window, one of Marco Silva's main aims will be to strengthen at full-back, given that he wants to bring in two new players in that area, and a deal for Leicester City's Timothy Castagne is now completed.

The announcement to confirm Castagne's arrival has now happened, with the Belgian joining in a £15m deal, but the Cottagers will remain in the market for another full-back, most likely on the opposite side, with AS Monaco's Ismail Jakobs said to be the priority target,

As Aleksandar Mitrovic has now left Fulham, signing a new striker will also be of key significance, with Atalanta's Duvan Zapata and Chelsea's Armando Broja being named as potential options by transfer insider Dean Jones, although both deals will be difficult.

A £21m bid has already been made for Flamengo striker Pedro, and a second bid was said to be in the process of being prepared, but the west London club are yet to submit another offer for the Brazilian.

Instead, the Cottagers could look at signing a striker from much closer to home, with Football Transfers reporting they are one of the clubs keen on signing Antonio, but they will have to do battle with Leeds United and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

The 33-year-old, who has scored four goals against Fulham during his career, has also attracted interest from the Scottish Premiership, so he will have a number of proposals to consider, should he decide to leave West Ham, and there is a chance his days could be numbered at the London Stadium.

The Hammers are in the market for another striker, leaving some doubt over the Jamaican's future, and he has informed David Moyes that he wishes to leave this summer if they sign Youssef En-Nesyri from Sevilla, as he feels his game time would become more limited.

How much does Michail Antonio earn per week?

The veteran forward, who is currently tied down to an £85k-per-week contract at the London Stadium, has made a flying start to the Premier League season, scoring two goals in his first three games, picking up where he left off last season.

En-route to the Irons' Europa Conference League triumph, the former Nottingham Forest man scored six goals in nine games, while he also recorded eight goal contributions in 33 Premier League games, once again cementing his place as a key player.

Although the Jamaica international is now in the latter stages of his career, he could still be an excellent signing for Fulham, particularly considering he has been lauded as an "unbelievable" player by his current manager.

However, considering the start Antonio has made to the campaign, it would not be a surprise if Moyes is unwilling to sanction his departure, and there are also doubts over whether he is a viable long-term replacement for Mitrovic, as he is now 33 years of age.