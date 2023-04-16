Fulham are closing in on the signing of Torino right-back Ola Aina, who will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to a recent report from Tuttosport.

What's the latest Fulham transfer news?

The Cottagers have little to play for at this stage of the season, given that they are in no danger of being relegated, but in no position to make a late push for Europe, and manager Marco Silva has already started work on improving his squad.

Silva has been handed a boost in his pursuit of PSV Eindhoven midfielder Erick Gutierrez, as it has recently emerged the central midfielder could now be available this summer, while Mateus Uribe could also be targeted in the same position.

Fulham signed Cedric Soares on loan at the end of the January transfer window, however he has struggled for game time since arriving at Craven Cottage, and the club could re-enter the market for a new right-back in the summer market.

According to a report from Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), the Cottagers are insistent on signing Aina in the upcoming window, at which point he is set to leave Torino, upon the expiration of his contract.

The £30k-per-week right-back is one of ten players who are ready to leave the Serie A club at the end of the season, and he is now close to joining Fulham on a free transfer.

The Nigeria international spent the 2020-21 season at Craven Cottage, during which he made 31 appearances in the Premier League, and he now appears to be poised to make a return.

Should Fulham sign Ola Aina?

Fulham fans will know all about the "brilliant" 26-year-old's various qualities, most notably his attacking threat, ranking in the 97th percentile for successful take-ons per 90 in the past year, and in the 87th for progressive carries.

However, the full-back would not be an improvement on Kenny Tete defensively speaking, with Tete averaging far more tackles, interceptions and blocks per 90 in the same time period, while also weighing in with more assists.

Given Cedric's aforementioned inability to cement a place in the starting XI, it appears unlikely Silva will make a move for the Arsenal man in the summer, and therefore the Cottagers will need a new option at right-back.

However, Aina should only be brought in as a back-up for Tete, rather than as a regular first-team player.