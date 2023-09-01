Fulham have now opened talks to sign Tottenham Hotspur's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and a report has revealed whether the midfielder would be willing to make the move to Craven Cottage...

What's the latest Fulham transfer news?

There is now likely to be a major outgoing for Fulham on deadline day, with Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg recently claiming Joao Palhinha has now been given permission to fly to Germany, ahead of a move to reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

A medical is yet to be booked, as more details have to be clarified, including the Cottagers' replacement, with Sky Sports' Gianluca Di Marzio now confirming they are working on a deal for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat, which could amount to a total of €30m (£26m).

However, the Londoners are not the only Premier League club in the race for the central midfielder's signature, with Manchester United also in hot pursuit, and Football Insider report the Red Devils are now putting the finishing touches on a deal.

As such, Fulham may be forced to turn their attentions elsewhere, and they could stand a good chance of signing Hojbjerg, with a report from The Evening Standard revealing the midfielder would be "willing to listen" to any proposals put forward.

The 28-year-old is willing to listen to a possible move to Fulham before the transfer window slams shut because he has not started any of Tottenham's first three Premier League matches, under the helm of new manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Cottagers have opened talks to sign the Dane, who could be brought in as a replacement for Palhinha, but they may have to battle it out with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid, who are hoping Spurs lower their asking price before the 11pm deadline tonight.

Not only is the Tottenham midfielder a target for Marco Silva at this late stage in the window, but contact has also been made with several other players, including Manchester United's Scott McTominay, and AS Monaco's Youssouf Fofana, so there is no shortage of potential options.

Who has Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg played for?

The Denmark international started his career with Bayern Munich, making a total of 25 first-team appearances for the club, before spending time on loan at FC Augsburg and eventually going on to join Schalke 04, where he featured 30 times.

However, the former Bayern man truly made a name for himself in the Premier League, making 134 appearances for Southampton, and he has since gone on to become a key player for Spurs, playing every league game in the 2020-21 season.

Although he is clearly unfancied by Postecoglou, the £102k-per-week maestro has put in some fantastic performances over the course of the past year, ranking in the 91st percentile for his pass completion rate per 90, and in the 80th percentile for interceptions, when compared to his positional peers.

Despite not being as defensively strong as Palhinha, who places in the 99th percentile for tackles, Hojbjerg is a top-quality player, having been lauded as "unbelievable" by Jamie O'Hara, and he could be the perfect replacement for the Portugal international, making this one to watch.