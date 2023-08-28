Fulham have now "looked at" signing Tottenham Hotspur left-back Sergio Reguilon, but another player remains Marco Silva's priority target, according to Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas.

Who are Fulham signing this summer?

Fulham have now reached an agreement to sign Leicester City full-back Timothy Castagne, in what could be a £15m deal, and the Belgian is set to join on a four-year contract, with the transfer set to be formally announced by the club on Tuesday.

However, The Evening Standard report the Cottagers ideally want to bring in two new full-backs, indicating they could also sign a left-back, and they have recently stepped up their interest in signing AS Monaco's Ismail Jakobs, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

Jakobs is said to be Marco Silva's top target in that area of the pitch, with discussions currently ongoing, and the manager is determined to win the race for his signature, but there are some alternative options in mind, including Reguilon,

In a recent update on X, Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas has claimed that Fulham are one of the Premier League clubs who have "looked at" signing the Tottenham left-back, but they may have to fend off interest from elsewhere, with Manchester United also interested.

In what could be a boost for both clubs, the Spaniard will be allowed to leave Spurs before the transfer deadline on September 1st, with Sky Sports reporting he is one of four defenders "expected to depart" the north London club.

The Cottagers' interest only appears to be tentative at this stage, and their priority is getting a deal for Castagne over the line, but given that Silva wants to bring in two new full-backs, the Tottenham defender could also be brought in before the deadline.

Read The Latest Fulham Transfer News HERE

How good is Sergio Reguilon?

The "fantastic" 26-year-old had two full seasons as a first-team regular for Spurs, making a total of 67 appearances for the club, however he was unfancied by former manager Antonio Conte ahead of last season, being sent out on loan to La Liga side Atletico Madrid.

However, the £48k-per-week full-back was unable to make the impact he would have been hoping for in his home country, making 11 appearances in La Liga, and featuring for just 303 minutes in total, never managing to force his way into Diego Simeone's plans.

Given that he has received very little game time over the past year, and did not stand out during his time in the Tottenham starting XI, it may be unwise for Fulham to pursue a move for Reguilon, particularly considering they have some other good options in mind.

Silva's priority target, Jakobs, has received far more game time for Monaco, making 32 Ligue 1 appearances last season, and he poses a real threat on the front foot, ranking in the 89th percentile for assists per 90 over the past year, when compared to his positional peers.

There is a reason why Tottenham have no qualms about parting ways with Reguilon, and Fulham should avoid making a move for him this summer.