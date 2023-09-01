Fulham are now "working on" a deal to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, who is also a major target for another Premier League club...

What's the latest Fulham transfer news?

It appears as though Joao Palhinha could be on his way out of the door before tonight's 11pm deadline, with a verbal agreement over a transfer fee now being reached with Bayern Munich, although the final details and clauses still need to be clarified.

As such, the Cottagers will have to bring in a replacement quickly, and they have opened talks with Tottenham Hotspur over a deal for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, who is willing to listen to the proposal put forward, given his lack of game time in north London.

In the same report, it is detailed that several players have been contacted, including Manchester United's Scott McTominay and AS Monaco's Youssouf Fofana, with Marco Silva keen to bring in another central midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Man United rejected an offer of £30m for McTominay earlier in the transfer window, indicating the Scotland international could now cost even more, as we are so close to the deadline, particularly if they are unable to bring in another central midfielder themselves.

In fact, the main player the Red Devils have been keen on is Amrabat, with Football Insider reporting they have recently made a breakthrough in talks with Fiorentina, meaning he has been given the green light to travel to Manchester for his medical.

The Telegraph report that Fiorentina are ready to loan the midfielder to Man United, but only if any deal includes an obligation to buy at the end of the season, with a fee of around €30m (£26m) being discussed.

The 27-year-old has been waiting for United's interest to materialise, indicating he would be keen on a move to Old Trafford, but there could soon be another offer from a Premier League club on the table, with Fulham being named as potential suitors.

In an update from Sky Sports reporter Gianluca Di Marzio on X, it is detailed the Cottagers are actively "working on" a deal to sign the Moroccan for €30m (£26m), so they could end up hijacking Man United's move.

Is Sofyan Amrabat a CDM?

The Morocco international's main position is defensive midfield, although he is capable of playing slightly further forward, indicating he could be a like-for-like replacement for Palhinha, but the two players have different skill sets.

While Palhinha is exceptional defensively, ranking in the 99th percentile for tackles, and the 90th percentile for aerials won and clearances per 90 over the past year, Amrabat's main strength is his passing, placing in the 99th percentile for his pass completion rate.

The Fiorentina star has been lauded as a "raging bull" by Moroccan journalist Amine El Amri, who also dubbed him "the best midfielder" at the 2022 World Cup, so it is clear that he appears to be a top-quality player. However, while Amrabat would still be a good addition to the squad, it may be worth looking at other players who specialise defensively, and Hojbjerg could be a more viable option.