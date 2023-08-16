Highlights Fulham face competition from top clubs for the signing of Leicester's Timothy Castagne.

Fulham is concerned about potential outgoings, but are determined to keep Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Castagne has been praised for his defensive capabilities and top-flight experience, but there are doubts about whether he would be a necessary signing for Fulham.

Fulham are still looking at signing Leicester City defender Timothy Castagne this summer, but they are now facing growing competition from some of Europe's top clubs, according to a new report.

What's the latest Fulham transfer news?

As we enter the final two weeks of the summer transfer window, the Cottagers seem to be more concerned about potential outgoings, rather than making more additions to their squad, having already signed Calvin Bassey, Raul Jimenez and Adama Traore.

There are no guarantees that Willian will remain at Craven Cottage beyond the deadline at the beginning of next month, with club chiefs "worried" the winger will complete a move to Saudi Arabia, despite only putting pen to paper on a new one-year contract last month.

Aleksandar Mitrovic could also end up in the Saudi Pro League, with a £46m bid recently being tabled, but Fulham are now "determined" to keep hold of him, and they believe they will be able to do so, with the Serbian making a 32-minute cameo against Everton at the weekend.

With Joao Palhinha now emerging as a transfer target for Liverpool, Marco Silva has a real battle on his hands trying to keep hold of some of his best players this summer, but he is also still keen to strengthen in other areas.

According to a report from The Express, Fulham are looking at signing Leicester defender Castagne, who is yet to feature for the Foxes in the Championship this season, perhaps indicating he may be allowed to leave.

It has previously been made clear that the Belgian wants to leave the Championship club this summer, but the Cottagers now face growing competition in the race for his signature, with Juventus also keen.

As a result of Jurrien Timber's recent injury, Arsenal are also weighing up a move for the 27-year-old, so Silva's side will have to fend off interest from some of the continent's top clubs if they are to get a deal over the line.

How good is Timothy Castagne?

The Leicester ace has been lauded as "brilliant" by members of the media, and he ranks very highly across a number of key defensive metrics, placing in the 80th percentile for tackles per 90, the 84th for aerials won and the 94th for clearances, when compared to his positional peers.

With 91 Premier League appearances to his name, the Arlon-born defender has a great deal of top-flight experience, and he also starred for Atalanta in the Serie A, showcasing his attacking threat by recording six goal contributions in the 2018-19 campaign.

However, the former Atalanta man struggled last season, en-route to the Foxes' relegation from the top flight, with his average Sofascore rating placing him just 13th in the Leicester squad, and there are doubts over whether he would be a necessary signing.

The £65k-per-week defender could cost around €15m (£13m), yet Kenny Tete has averaged more tackles, interceptions and blocks per 90 in the past year, while also offering more in an attacking sense, recording a higher amount of shot-creating actions and assists.