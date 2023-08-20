Following the departure of Aleksandar Mitrovic to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal, Fulham have been left without a goal scorer, and could yet welcome more reinforcements before the end of the summer transfer window.

So far this summer, Marco Silva has welcomed three players, in the form of Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, and Calvin Bassey. Now, they are reportedly eyeing a move for a forward.

What's the latest on Riccardo Orsolini to Fulham?

Fulham's search for a forward has taken them to Italy and Bologna forward Riccardo Orsolini, according to Calcio Mercato, who have reported that the Cottagers are eyeing a move for the striker, whose contract comes to an end next summer, with first contacts seemingly made over a possible transfer.

The Premier League side will have to act fast if they are to push on for a move, however, given that Lazio showed interest in Orsolini in July, and Fiorentina and Sassuolo are also keen on making a move this summer.

It remains to be seen just how much Bologna will demand for their forward, too. But, money should be no issue for Fulham, who recently received a reported £m for the departure of star man Mitrovic.

With the addition to their transfer funds, it appears as if they'll be an interesting club to keep an eye on late in the transfer window.

Should Fulham sign Riccardo Orsolini?

To say that replacing Mitrovic will be no easy task this summer would be an understatement, given that the Serbian found the back of the net a total of 14 times last season.

Orsolini, a left-footed winger and sponsored by Nike, would certainly represent a solid piece of business for those at Craven Cottage, however, with the forward scoring 11 goals in an impressive campaign for Bologna last season, whilst also assisting four goals to match Mitrovic's goal involvement.

When compared, too, the Italian even outperformed the former Fulham star in certain areas. As per FBref, Orsolini made more progressive passes, more progressive carries, and attempted more take-ons per 90.

So, whilst Mitrovic scored more goals last season, Orsolini would hand Fulham a different type of option; one that is perhaps more creative, and better at linking play.

Silva could benefit by welcoming the attacker, too, with his fluid play style suiting players who can link play well, and those who are more complete forwards.

Of course, it will be a difficult transition into life without Mitrovic, but signing Orsolini would go a long way in solving any issues that could arise without their star man. At 26, he may only get better with a move to the Premier League, too - potentially resulting in newfound stardom in the coming years of his prime.

Fulham initially got off to the perfect start by defeating Everton on the opening day of the Premier League season, but struggled without Mitrovic in their second game, suffering a 3-0 defeat against Brentford.

Eased past by the Bees, we got a first look at how important it is that the Cottagers get their next move right when it comes to replacing Mitrovic before the window slams shut. With Orsolini reportedly an option, it's certainly one to keep an eye on.