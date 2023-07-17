Fulham are now closing in on a deal to sign Willian on a free transfer, with the winger poised to snub the interest from Nottingham Forest to remain at Craven Cottage for next season, according to a recent report from The Daily Mail.

What's the latest Fulham transfer news?

Marco Silva is clearly keen to add another winger to his squad, with Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi recently emerging as a key target, but the Blues have recently turned down an opening offer for the Englishman.

The possibility of the Cottagers making a renewed attempt to sign the 22-year-old is not excluded, as they are looking at strengthening their wide options this summer following the departures of Neeskens Kebano and Manor Solomon, with the latter player opting to join Tottenham on a deal until 2028.

It also appeared as though Willian could be set to move on this summer following the expiration of his contract, however The Daily Mail now report he is poised to return to Fulham, following a breakthrough in talks over the weekend.

There had been uncertainty about the Brazilian's future following the expiration of his contract at the end of June, but he is ready to snub the interest from Nottingham Forest and unnamed clubs from Saudi Arabia to commit his future to the Cottagers.

Talks are now at an advanced stage, with Fulham keen to offer the 34-year-old an initial 12-month deal, which includes the option for an extra year, however the finer details of the contract are currently unconfirmed.

The discussions are set to continue today, but the move is now close to being concluded, in what will be welcome news for Silva after the recent setback in the manager's pursuit of Hudson-Odoi.

How many goals has Willian scored?

The 70-time Brazil international has made a total of 286 appearances in the Premier League, during which time he has managed to register 43 goals and 50 assists, finding the back of the net five times for Fulham in the 2022-23 campaign.

It was a solid first season at Craven Cottage for the veteran winger, who also recorded six assists in the top flight, displaying that he is still capable of performing at the highest level, despite the fact he is set to turn 35 at the beginning of August.

Silva was clearly impressed by the former Chelsea man last season, saying: "He's been brilliant, he's doing really well. Really humble player, top, top player. We have to keep him as fit as we can, and keep working with a smile on his face."

If the winger is brought in on a one-year contract, with the option for an extra year, it is a very low-risk signing for Fulham, as they do not have to keep him if his form does go downhill, but there is no indication of that happening any time soon.

Despite Willian's imminent arrival, however, Fulham should keep pursuing moves for other wide options, as at 22-years-old Hudson-Odoi could be a fantastic long-term addition to the squad.