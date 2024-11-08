Looking to add Champions League quality to their ranks, Fulham are now reportedly among the clubs interested in signing one European gem who's being shown the door at Bayern Munich.

Fulham transfer news

Whilst Marco Silva's side have struggled for consistency in the current campaign, they've still had impressive moments such as victory over Newcastle United and recent last-gasp comeback against West London rivals Brentford, courtesy of Harry Wilson. The Cottagers are a credit to their manager, but must now look to make progress beyond just staying in the Premier League.

As they push beyond the bottom half, however, Fulham could become the victims of their own success. They already suffered that fate in the summer when Joao Palhinha left for Bayern Munich and have recently seen defender Joachim Andersen linked with a move to Juventus.

That said, those in West London may yet make some impressive moves of their own when 2025 arrives. According to Caught Offside, Fulham have been put on red alert in pursuit of Mathys Tel, who has been shown the door to leave on loan at Bayern Munich amid a struggle to gain minutes under Vincent Kompany.

The 19-year-old left-winger has started just once in the Bundesliga and appeared just seven times in all competitions all season and desperately needs a move away from the German giants. Fulham aren't the only side interested either. The Cottagers are reportedly joined by Crystal Palace, Leicester City and high-flying Nottingham Forest in a busy race to sign the winger on loan.

Fulham, of course, are no strangers to Bayern Munich after their deal to sell Palhinha to the Bundesliga side in the summer. Now, the roles could reverse and Fulham could become the club in pursuit of a potential game-changer.

"Jewel" Tel needs January move

At this stage of his career, game time is the key and Tel looks increasingly unlikely to receive that at Bayern Munich. Instead, the teenager should leave on loan in the January transfer window and Fulham represent a solid option. Silva's side aren't battling relegation and play some of the most exciting football outside of the top six with players like Emile Smith Rowe and Alex Iwobi recently spearheading that.

Those at Craven Cottage are perfectly set up for a young prospect like Tel to come in and thrive. If given the chance, Tel may well prove Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig right, who dubbed the Frenchman as "an absolute jewel" earlier this year.

At such a young age, the future is still bright for Tel but a move away from Bayern Munich currently seems like the best way to realise his potential, albeit just on loan.