Fulham are now willing to pay one club's release clause to sign one of manager Marco Silva's "unbelievable" transfer targets, according to reports.

Fulham rumours heading into January

Over the last month, there have been rumours of some names that could come in and bolster Silva's ranks at Craven Cottage. The gossip mill continues to spin as we head towards the January window, and recent claims suggest that the Whites are keen on signing a striker, centre-back and midfield player.

Most worryingly, only Burnley have scored less goals than Fulham so far this season, with the likes of Carlos Vinicius and Raul Jimenez bagging just one between them over their Premier League appearances.

A new forward could be seen as a major priority for the winter, with both Gent striker Gift Orban and in-form Stuttgart star Serhou Guirassy linked with moves to west London. Meanwhile, defender Tosin Adarabioyo is attracting interest from the likes of Tottenham again, prompting Fulham to reportedly look at Sebastien Cacares as an alternative from Club America.

In central midfield, Southampton star Carlos Alcaraz is a player who allegedly has admirers at Fulham, while Fluminese star Andre is name that refuses to go away.

Fulham willing to pay Andre price

According to journalist Emmanuel Luiz, speaking to The Redmen TV YouTube channel this week, Fulham are "ready" to pay Andre's release clause of £40 million. There may be a caveat, as the Brazilian reporter claims Andre himself is far more interested in joining Liverpool, but it is believed that the "unbelievable" 22-year-old (Nathan Joyes) will play for any club that makes the best offer to Fluminese.

"So I’m going to be loud and clear for you guys. We already talked about £40m being the release clause," said Luiz on Andre's future.

“Fulham and Liverpool were in the race, Andre really wanted Liverpool in the middle of the year, it remains really clear, Andre wants Liverpool, but the most important thing right now, Andre wants Liverpool, but Fulham, and I confirmed this, I spoke to some guys at the club and they said that Andre will play for the club that makes the best offer to Fluminense.

“He wants Liverpool, and Liverpool wants to pay like £30m, but what Fulham did, they said to Fluminense, he has a £40m release clause, what we want to do as Fulham is to pay the release clause and have some sort of add-on clause."

Andre praised

The South American starlet has been starring for his club in the Brazilian Serie A over these last 12 months, and if Fulham want to sign a new midfielder, they could do far worse than Andre.

Andre's strengths Passing Dribbling Through balls

As per journalist Fernando Campos, writing on X, the player is standing out as the "best midfielder" in his country right now.

"Pressure and playing with the confidence of someone who knows they are different. Get out of the way and make the team work. André Trindade is the best midfielder in the country and is a monster of a player."