Fulham have registered their interest in a £12 million midfielder who could be a replacement for Harrison Reed, according to a new report.

The Cottagers have made a good start to this Premier League season and have come into this international break in very good form, as they’ve beaten Brentford and Crystal Palace in their last two games and have collected 18 points from a possible 33.

Fulham transfer news

Fulham have been a strong side in the Premier League under Marco Silva, but their next step will be to try to challenge for a place in Europe. They are certainly in a good place to do just that, and the January transfer window may offer them a chance to refresh their squad ahead of the second part of the season.

It emerged earlier this week that Fulham hold an interest in signing Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich. The young star looks set for a loan move in January, as he’s struggled for game time under Vincent Kompany this season, and the Cottagers are among the teams who are willing to take him onboard.

As well as Tel, Silva’s side have also made an enquiry to sign Celtic player Nicolas Kuhn. The 24-year-old has been in impressive form in Scotland, and he has now caught the attention of Fulham, who could look to make a move in January but do face competition from Brentford.

Fulham register interest in £12m Liverpool outcast

According to Football Insider, Fulham have registered their interest in signing Wataru Endo from Liverpool. The midfielder joined the Merseyside club from Bundesliga side Stuttgart in August 2023, but after playing a key role under Jürgen Klopp has become unwanted under Arne Slot, with FSG now ready to sell.

Endo played over 40 times for Liverpool in all competitions last season, but this season he has yet to start a game in the league. This situation has left the 31-year-old frustrated, and Liverpool are now prepared to sell him when January arrives.

Slot is not relying on Endo, and therefore, an exit is on the cards, and that has alerted Fulham, who have registered their interest. However, they are not the only team interested in signing the player, as Ipswich Town and Wolves are also keen.

Wataru Endo's Premier League record Apps 34 Goals 1 Assists 0

It was reported earlier this week that Liverpool would be looking for around £12-14 million for Endo, which could be an ideal price for a team like Fulham. Should the Cottagers sign Endo, he would likely be seen as a replacement for Harrison Reed, who operates in that deep midfield role but has lost his starting place in Silva’s side this season.

Endo's potential arrival would add to the likes of Sander Berge and Sasa Lukic in that deep midfield role, offering more depth in the absence of Joao Palhinha, who joined Bayern Munich.