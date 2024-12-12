With the festive fixtures coming thick and fast, Fulham will now reportedly be forced to cope without one of Marco Silva's attacking options for the next three months in a major blow.

Fulham injury news

It may have taken them a couple of attempts, but Fulham are finally an established Premier League side once again. For now, their sights are set away from any relegation fears and on a shock challenge to reach the European places in the Premier League. And if there were any concerns that SIlva's side aren't good enough to stay within range of England's best, then a stubborn 1-1 draw against title contenders Arsenal should have eased any worries last time out.

That said, things don't get any easier after the visit of their London rivals. Up next, the Cottagers travel to league leaders Liverpool to complete a task that Nottingham Forest and Nottingham Forest only have completed by defeating Arne Slot's Liverpool side. This time around, however, it looks as though they'll have to go without one of Silva's attacking options.

According to CBS Sports, Reiss Nelson is now set to miss the next three months of action after suffering a hamstring injury in a 3-1 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion at the start of the month.

On loan from Arsenal, the £100,000-a-week winger would have been looking at the trip to Anfield as the ideal opportunity to get his parent club back into the Premier League title race all whilst taking his current side into greater heights. Nonetheless, Nelson will now be forced to sit out of the trip and potentially several more in an ill-timed blow.

Coming at a time when Nelson was finally breaking into Silva's starting side, the 25-year-old must now set his sights on a return to action as soon as possible.

Fulham games that "impactful" Nelson could miss

If he is to miss the next three months, then Nelson won't be back in action until the middle of March when Fulham play host to London rivals Tottenham Hotspur. In total, that would see the Arsenal loanee miss 14 games in a major setback to any chances of earning a permanent switch to Craven Cottage come the end of the campaign.

Games Reiss Nelson will miss Date Competition Liverpool vs Fulham 14/12/2024 Premier League Fulham vs Southampton 22/12/2024 Premier League Chelsea vs Fulham 26/12/2024 Premier League Fulham vs Bournemouth 29/12/2024 Premier League Fulham vs Ipswich Town 05/01/2025 Premier League Fulham vs Watford 09/01/2025 FA Cup West Ham vs Fulham 14/01/2025 Premier League Leicester vs Fulham 18/01/2025 Premier League Fulham vs Man Utd 26/01/2025 Premier League Newcastle vs Fulham 01/02/2025 Premier League Fulham vs Nottingham Forest 15/02/2025 Premier League Fulham vs Crystal Palace 22/02/2025 Premier League Wolves vs Fulham 25/02/2025 Premier League Brighton vs Fulham 08/03/2025 Premier League

Described as "impactful" by current Fulham teammate Alex Iwobi last season, Nelson could now miss the chance to be exactly that against the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea as well as the opportunity to complete a league double over Brighton.