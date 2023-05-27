Fulham are in contact regarding a summer deal to bring Lyon star Romain Faivre to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Romain Faivre?

The Frenchman is a midfielder who first joined Laurent Blanc’s side back in January 2022, but at the start of this year, he was sent out on loan to join FC Lorient until the end of the current campaign, and during his 15 appearances at the Stade du Moustoir, he’s hugely impressed after establishing himself as their side’s overall second best-performing player with a WhoScored match rating of 7.22.

The Ligue 1 gem still has another three years remaining on his contract with his parent club, so it could be difficult to prise him away during the upcoming window, but with Marco Silva looking to invest in new players that can bolster his ranks, the 24-year-old has been identified as a potential ideal target at Craven Cottage.

Who is signing Faivre?

According to Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness), Fulham, alongside top-flight rivals Bournemouth, are both “very interested” in Faivre and have “already started talks” with his representatives regarding a move to England.

The Whites and the Cherries are seriously “exploring” a deal for the midfielder, with his level of performances on the road having not gone “unnoticed” by the pair of potential suitors named above. Lyon’s ace is “interested in the idea” of completing a switch to the top-flight and is “open to offers”, with his outfit “happy to sell” should they receive a bid worth €15m (£13m).

Fulham will know that Lyon’s price tag of £13m for Faivre is more than reasonable considering how well he’s performing at FC Lorient, and having been hailed a “joy to watch” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Shahid Khan should certainly consider splashing the cash to bring him to SW6 during the upcoming window.

The France U21s former international, who has experience competing in the Europa League which is where Silva may be aiming to take his side next term, has posted six goal contributions (three goals and the same number of assists) in 15 appearances on loan, with this form having even seen him pick up a man-of-the-match award.

As per FBRef, the left-footed wizard is also always looking to produce moments of quality in the final third, ranking in the 97th percentile for successful take-ons and the 95th percentile for pass completion, so loves to take on his marker and is strong in his link-up play with his fellow teammates.