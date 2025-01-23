In a move that could see another former Premier League player earn redemption at Fulham, the Cottagers are reportedly set to meet with the agent of one defender they've already submitted a proposal for this month.

Fulham transfer news

Craven Cottage is quickly becoming the land of opportunity for struggling players desperately looking to turn things around. It's a turnaround that Andreas Pereira enjoyed after Manchester United failure, it's one that Alexander Iwobi is enjoying more than ever and it's even one that Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez are enjoying following stagnation at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

All those transitions from struggling performances into starring shows have culminated in a top-half side who are capable of causing an upset on any given day under Marco Silva. Sat 10th and in an unexpected race to qualify for either the Europa League or the Europa Conference League, Fulham could yet use the January transfer window to bridge the gap on such sides even further.

Names such as Anthony Caci have already been mentioned in reports this month, but before the Mainz 05 defender arrives, those in West London could turn their attention to another player who needs to turn things around in his career.

According to Calciomercato, via Sport Witness, Fulham are now set to meet with the agent of Emerson Royal having already submitted their first proposal to sign the AC Milan defender.

The Premier League side are reportedly proposing a better formula than Galatasaray, although the overall fee is less than the Turkish club's €2m (£2m) loan fee with an option to buy of €13m (£11m) in the summer.

Emerson's potential exit arrives as a result of Kyle Walker's reported move to AC Milan from Manchester City this month to make the right-back surplus to requirements at the San Siro. What is Milan's trash could quickly become Fulham's treasure, however, as they look to transform yet another struggling player.

"Great" Royal needs Silva transformation

A defender who struggled at Tottenham Hotspur and often stole the headlines for moments to forget on the pitch, Royal could arrive at Fulham with an all too familiar story and one that the Cottagers could help turn around. In doing so, the right-back could also come back to haunt his former side with their London rivals and earn Premier League redemption.

Royal was praised even after his struggles ended in a move to Milan, with Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou telling reporters as relayed by One Football: “Yeah, Emi super guy, great pro again. It is one of those decisions you have to make when you are trying to change squads. Really popular amongst the group and not just because he is a great guy,

“He didn’t play a lot last year in his preferred position, but you wouldn’t know it the way he trained every day. He is the hardest worker at training and really top guy. He is a guy you would want to spend time with. A big heart, loved by all and I think it is a fantastic move for him."