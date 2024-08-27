Key Takeaways Marquee signing Smith Rowe is already making an impact with his talent and impressive performance.

They could make their money back by selling a star player who is attracting interest from top clubs like Manchester United.

Fulham have had a busy summer transfer window once again. The Cottagers have brought five new faces to the club as they look to strengthen Marco Silva’s side to improve on the 13th-place finish last campaign.

A large aim for the window for Fulham this summer has been to strengthen things at the back. To help with that task, Silva has brought back two former players to the club.

The first is academy graduate Ryan Sessegnon, who joined on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Tottenham Hotspur. Joachim Andersen, who spent a season on loan at the club in 2020/21, signed from Crystal Palace for £30m.

The other defensive signing saw Villarreal centre-back Jorge Cuenca make the move to Craven Cottage for an undisclosed fee. The Cottagers also signed Sander Berge from Burnley for a fee of around £25m.

It has certainly been a hectic few months for Fulham in the transfer window, and they have added some talented players to their squad. However, their marquee signing this summer has been Emile Smith Rowe, and he has begun to make waves already in his short time at the club.

Smith Rowe’s move to Fulham

The marquee signing at Craven Cottage this summer has certainly been Smith Rowe, who joined the club from Arsenal. The Hale End academy graduate made the move from North to West London for an initial price tag of £27m, although that is a deal that could rise to £34m with add-ons.

The past few seasons have not been easy for the talented attacker, who has struggled with injuries and regular minutes as a knock-on effect of those fitness issues. Last term, the England international played just 13 times in the Premier League and three games in the Champions League.

However, his season in 2021/22 was phenomenal, with Smith Rowe showcasing his sparkling talent. The Fulham number 32 scored ten goals and registered two assists in 33 Premier League games that season, his best return. It was a campaign that showed off his slick close-quarter dribbling and exceptional control of the ball.

It is certainly an enterprising and ambitious signing from the Cottagers, and Smith Rowe is already repaying their faith. The Hale End graduate scored in his first home game against Leicester City, finishing off a tidy move to give his side a 1-0 lead.

The investment of up to £34m for such a talented attacking midfielder certainly seems like a superb addition to the Fulham squad.

It may also be the case that the club can make their money back on the attacker, through the sale of another highly valued player, who could leave this summer.

Antonee Robinson’s value in 2024

The player in question here is American left-back Antonee Robinson. The 27-year-old has impressed during his time at Craven Cottage, after joining the club in 2020. Football analyst Ben Mattinson called Robinson "insane", and that is certainly a thought shared by Silva.

The Fulham boss played the American, who has 46 caps for his country, in all but one of the 38 Premier League games last term, and he got six assists in that time. He has started this season excellently, too, registering an assist against the Foxes last Saturday afternoon.

That said, he has been linked with a move away from the club this summer, with a report from GiveMeSport in the last few days suggesting Manchester United are interested. As per an earlier report, he is valued at around £40m, meaning the Cottagers would make back the money they paid to sign Smith Rowe.

Perhaps surprisingly, Robinson is not one of Fulham’s highest earners and is in the seventh-highest pay bracket at Craven Cottage, one of four players to earn £50k per week as per Capology.

Fulham 2024/25 highest earners (excluding summer deals) Wage per week Player(s) £130k Bernd Leno £100k Raul Jimenez £80k Alex Iwobi £70k Issa Diop £65k Adama Traore, Timothy Castagne £63k Sasa Lukic £50k Antonee Robinson, Reed, Tete, Pereira Data from Capology

Given the fact the full-back is a key attacking outlet and works hard off the ball, selling him this summer is a risky move. However, they have the chance to recoup the fee they paid for Smith Rowe, meaning it could be a lucrative deal for Fulham to do this summer.

Whether he sticks around or does move away, they've certainly struck gold on this signing, one they completed for just £2m.