Looking ahead to the future, Fulham have now reportedly submitted their first bid to sign a teenage sensation and sit in pole position to secure his signature for Marco Silva.

Fulham transfer news

The Cottagers have gone under the radar at times this season, but deserve great credit for how they remain within a point of the top half and can even rise to as high as seventh if results go their way. With Brighton & Hove Albion up next, the London club have the chance to return to winning ways after earning a point against Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Fulham should not rest on their laurels just yet, however. All it takes is one look at Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers to see how quickly things can change in the Premier League. Both clubs failed to recruit well enough in the summer and have suffered as a result. Fulham must avoid suffering a similar fate.

Unlike their London rivals and those in the Midlands, however, the Cottagers seem to be well aware of the need to keep one eye on the future. According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Fulham have submitted an opening bid to sign Gabriel Schluter and remain in pole position to sign the Blackpool teenager amid competition from Stockport County.

The 16-year-old has become quite the sensation so far this season, beginning to emerge into Steve Bruce's senior side and instantly earning the interest of Premier League Fulham as a result.

Those at Craven Cottage will hope to beat Stockport to his signature given their top-flight status, but should be aware of how much game time they can offer the midfielder compared to the League One side in the coming years.

Schluter is one for the future

Fulham find themselves in a luxury position in the Premier League. Relegation, at this stage, should be an afterthought and the starting side that Silva has at his disposal is strong enough to maintain their top-flight status. Instead, the Cottagers are in position to set their ambitions higher and focus on building a side ready to take that crucial next step into the European places. And that would make Schluter an ideal arrival.

The 16-year-old wouldn't come straight into the senior side of course, but he could take a similar path to the likes of Ryan Sessegnon by eventually playing his part week in week out at Craven Cottage, as the full-back did before a move away and injuries disrupted his progress.

As for Schluter, he has quite the decision to make it seems. He could yet decide to stay put at Blackpool, where he is on the cusp of the first-team or he could take the same path at Stockport. If he's good enough then the Premier League will come call again. Away from those two options, however, is a move to Fulham and the chance to realise a top-flight dream before he's even become a regular senior player.