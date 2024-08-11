After sealing a big-money deal to sign Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal, Fulham have reportedly tabled their first bid to sign a young forward and have already had their answer.

Fulham transfer news

The Cottagers stole the headlines last week when they confirmed the arrival of Smith Rowe from London rivals Arsenal. The Hale End graduate arrived for a reported £27m and didn't take long to impress, scoring on his unofficial debut in a friendly against Sevilla.

After a tumultuous spell of injuries brought his progress to a crashing halt, Smith Rowe will hope to finally turn his luck around and rediscover the form that springboarded him into Mikel Arteta's side in the first place.

The attacking midfielder told Fulham's official website: "I’m finally here, so I’m really happy for me and my family – it’s a good moment. I’m really excited, I just wanted to get here as quickly as possible so I could get going with my teammates.

“Listening to the project, speaking to the Manager, and seeing what players we have here already, I think it’s an exciting project for me, and definitely the perfect step for my career going forward.”

Now, the attacking midfielder could be handed a fresh forward to provide for. According to Sabah via Sport Witness, Fulham have tabled an offer worth €15m (£13m) for Semih Kilicsoy, but have already seen that bid knocked back by Besiktas.

The Cottagers are also reportedly joined in their interest by Premier League rivals Aston Villa, who submitted a bid worth €18m (£15m), only to suffer the same fate of rejection as Fulham. Whether both clubs go back into negotiations with improved offers remains to be seen.

"Powerful" Kilicsoy can partner Muniz

Emerging from the sidelines to become Fulham's player of the season last time out, Rodrigo Muniz will now be looking to simply pick up where he left off. And whilst the arrival of Smith Rowe will undoubtedly help the Brazilian do exactly that, a strike partner in the form of Kilicsoy has every chance of increasing Muniz's output even more.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Semih Kilicsoy Rodrigo Muniz Goals 11 9 Assists 3 1 Minutes 1,677 1,593

Still just 18 years old, Kilicsoy has become an important player already at Besiktas, hence their recent stance on selling their future star. After spending big on Smith Rowe, however, Fulham would be wise to do so once again for a striker who seems destined for the very top, perhaps stopping at Craven Cottage along the way.

Described as a "powerful forward with close control" by analyst Ben Mattinson, Kilicsoy could be left with the most important decision of his career so far to make this summer. If that decision does end in a move to the Premier League, then Fulham must hope that he chooses London over the Midlands and Aston Villa before the end of the transfer window.