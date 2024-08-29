Fulham have so far been busy over the summer transfer window, making five signings. They are hoping to improve on last season’s 13th-place finish, in which they were just two points behind Crystal Palace in tenth. The Cottagers have certainly spent their money wisely after losing some crucial players, such as Joao Palhinha, over the summer.

With the transfer window open for around 24 hours, there is still time to see one more incoming at Craven Cottage. Marco Silva’s side have recently been linked with one attacker who could add quality in forward areas.

Fulham target Ligue 1 winger

The player in question here is exciting Lyon and Ghanaian international winger Ernest Nuamah. According to a report from Fabrizio Romano, the Cottagers have ‘approached’ Lyon over a move for the 20-year-old this summer.

However, they are not the only Premier League side who want to sign Nuamah before tomorrow’s deadline, with Everton also showing an interest in acquiring his services. Romano confirmed that ‘negotiations took place with both clubs’ within the last 24 hours over a potential move.

Why Nuamah would be a good signing

Despite being just 20 years of age, Nuamah is already quite experienced. He is already into his fourth season as a professional footballer and has 12 caps and three goals for the Black Stars at international level.

Last term, the enterprising winger played 39 games in all competitions, getting himself on the score sheet seven times and registering three assists. That included four goals and an assist in four outings for his previous club, Danish side Nordsjaelland, and three goals and two assists in 35 games for Lyon after he made the move to France last summer.

One of the Ghanian’s biggest strengths is his dribbling ability. He loves to get into one-vs-one situations with a defender and look to take them on. This is certainly reflected in his FBref stats. Per 90 minutes, the youngster attempts an average of 5.74 take-ons and completes 2.38 of those, on average, which ranks him in the top 16% and 19% of wingers across Europe.

Nuamah dribbling stats from last 365 days Stat (per 90) Number Progressive carries 5.04 Carries into the final third 3.08 Carries into the penalty box 1.87 Take-ons attempted 5.74 Take-ons completed 2.38 Stats from FBref

The 20-year-old, who stands at around 5’8, has quick feet and natural pace and likes to cut inside on his left foot to find a shot or pass. However, he is not a one-trick pony, and has been known to beat a defender on the outside and get to the byline, finding a cross for a teammate. Per 90 minutes, the youngster plays 3.55 crosses on average.

This is certainly where Nuamah could become a dream winger for Fulham’s first-choice centre-forward, Muniz. The 23-year-old Brazilian is excellent in the air, averaging 4.28 aerial duels won per game as per FBref.

This is something that would certainly blend well with the number of crosses the Lyon winger gets into the box each game, and it could become a big method of finding the back of the net for the Cottagers. Last term, he scored two headers, so adding the crossing of Nuamah into the mix could make it an even more profitable way of scoring.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig described the Lyon attacker as “outrageous”, and adding such a deadly and dynamic footballer to their squad could well elevate the Cottagers this season.

Should they get a deal for the Ghanaian over the line, it could be a catalyst for climbing the table this season.