Following the exit of Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al-Hilal for a reported £43m, Fulham have been left without a marquee goalscorer as the Premier League season kicks on and the summer transfer window nears its close.

With time running out, however, the Cottagers have reportedly turned their attention to Paris Saint-Germain forward Hugo Ekitike, who has struggled since making the move to the French capital.

What's the latest on Hugo Ekitike to Fulham?

According to reports, Fulham are joining the race for Ekitike, who has been valued at £30-34m by PSG this summer. The London club will have to move fast if they want to secure the 21-year-old's signature.

Those at Craven Cottage will have to reportedly beat Everton, West Ham United, and a whole host of European clubs for Ekitike before the summer transfer window comes to an end, as per The Sun.

Of course, Fulham, unlike teams such as Everton, have the benefit of seeing their funds boosted following the exit of Mitrovic. The London club have the money there to spend, and now must spend it wisely. And that could yet see them push ahead to secure Ekitike.

Should Fulham sign Hugo Ekitike?

Replacing Mitrovic is undoubtedly no easy task. After all, the Serbian scored 14 goals in 24 Premier League appearances last season. But, that said, Ekitike may well be the man best-placed to slot straight into Silva's side and fill the boots of Mitrovic both in terms of clinical finishing and physical threat.

The young Frenchman has struggled at PSG, with a lack of game-time playing a large part in that after starting just 12 games in Ligue 1 last season.

In the season prior though, when given a chance to showcase his talent at Stade Reims, Ekitike starred, scoring 11 goals, and assisting a further five in all competitions.

The 6 foot 2 youngster will be desperate to regain that form, too, and with Kylian Mbappe reportedly set to stay put at PSG this summer, gaining the opportunity to prove himself will be as difficult as it was last season for the former Reims man.

A move away could benefit all parties involved - Fulham would have their Mitrovic replacement, Ekitike would gain some crucial minutes and PSG would likely receive their asking price.

Compared to Raul Jimenez, too, the Frenchman is far more capable of leading the line at Craven Cottage. Last season, when compared, via FBref, Ekitike made more progressive carries, more progressive passes, and was involved in more goals than Jimenez.

At his best, the forward has earned plenty of praise, with former Reims manager Oscar Garcia telling BeIN Sport's Ligue 1 show, via Chronicle Live: "There is something very special about him. He’s young, and he has the quality to become a very good player. He’s a young man with a lot of quality but also a lot to improve on, but he works hard in training.”

With that said, it would represent a solid piece of business if Fulham pushed ahead to secure Ekitike's signature in the remaining days of the summer transfer window.