Fulham are chasing both Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi and Everton forward Demarai Gray, according to reports.

Who will Fulham sign?

The Whites, having already signed centre-back Calvin Bassey and Mexico international striker Raul Jimenez this summer, are attempting to strengthen their ranks further before deadline day.

Fulham enjoyed a solid first full campaign back in the top flight under Marco Silva, finishing in mid-table and even above arch west London rivals Chelsea, who endured a nightmare season.

They even contested for Europe, but if they're to build upon that success, more new signing are needed after the captures of Bassey and Jimenez.

Last season's star striker, Aleksandar Mitrovic, is reliably believed to be pushing for a Fulham exit with Silva even commenting on the saga amid his links to Saudi Arabia.

"It's not the ideal situation, I have to tell you. Not because he received an offer, it's the situation about himself," Silva told reporters last month.

"As you know, he's not going to play tomorrow, he didn't play last Wednesday. He's not working properly with his team mates and when I say this is not the ideal scenario, this is the situation.

"When it's out of my control as a manager, this is not something that concerns me, but I would like to have a different scenario in that situation ... Sometimes you have individual decisions that is for them to take care of."

Meanwhile, another Fulham star who could move to the Middle East is Willian, despite him signing a new contract recently, as Al Shabab push hard for his signature.

The need for a new winger may have intensified as a result, with both Hudson-Odoi and Gray linked to Craven Cottage moves in recent weeks.

The BBC have backed Fulham talks to sign the latter player, while Hudson-Odoi is believed to be a firm transfer target as well.

According to The Daily Mail and journalist Simon Jones, it appears Silva's side are targeting both players simultaneously. Indeed, according to their information, Fulham are "chasing" Hudson-Odoi and Gray this summer, but with deadline day in just over three weeks, they may need to hurry.

Not much else is said beyond that, but it looks as if Fulham supporters could expect more activity before the window closes.

How good is Callum Hudson-Odoi?

While Hudson-Odoi struggled to make his impact on loan at Leverkusen, we believe he has more potential to thrive at Fulham than Gray, namely due to his younger age.

The £180,000-per-week Chelsea forward, 22, has far more years ahead of him than Everton's attacker (27), with legends of the game having also tipped him to be huge.

“I know what a player he is," said former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard to the media in 2019.

"He can be an incredible player and he has improvement to make and I want to work with him to do it. But for that he needs to stay longer at the club and of course that then goes to a decision between him and the club itself. I can see him being a huge player for us.”

Meanwhile Gray, for his part, has been called "unbelievable" by former Man United defender Rio Ferdinand.