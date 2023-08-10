Highlights

Fulham aren’t resting on their laurels this summer as they look to take that next step up the Premier League table. They may miss out on target though, a highly regarded Premier League youngster, and here is why, as per Dharmesh Sheth when he spoke to GIVEMESPORT.

So, what's going on at Fulham?

Fulham went above and beyond expectations last season as they came tenth in the Premier League table. The man at the helm was Marco Silva who has recently been linked with a move away from the English capital.

Silva was the subject of interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli at a ridiculous price of £35 million across two years, as per The Guardian.

The Portuguese manager isn’t the only man with the chance to move to the Middle East as star striker Alexsandr Mitrovic was also garnering similar attentions. His future is up in the air still whilst Raul Jimenez was brought in from Wolverhampton Wanderers to add further depth in that position.

Premier League youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi is another name who has been linked with the Fulham switch, a deal which would of course see him have to travel very little distance over from Chelsea.

The Evening Standard reported on the chances of Hudson-Odoi arriving at Craven Cottage ahead of the new season, but Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth paints a less rosy picture.

What has Dharmesh Sheth got to say on the transfer front?

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth told GIVEMESPORT exactly what the difference is between Chelsea and Fulham when it comes to the valuation of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

"One player we talked about before, Fred, but another player that they're edging closer to signing is Hudson-Odoi as well, from Chelsea. Talks are continuing.

"Still a gap in valuation on the fee, but a lot of that deal, I'm told, has been agreed in principle. Personal terms not expected to be a problem. It's just that all important fee now.

"He's entered the final year of his contract, hence why Fulham probably want to pay a little bit less. I think there's a willingness from all parties to get the deal done, it's just whether they can close that gap on the fee."

What other business are Fulham pursuing?

Willian has been at the heart of a lot of reporting regarding whether he will return to Fulham or not. A new deal was recently announced but it could all go sour if The Guardian’s report is to be believed. The former Chelsea and Arsenal man has “agreed personal terms with Saudi club Al-Shabab and has already communicated to Fulham and the manager, Marco Silva, his intention to leave and begin a new chapter in his career.”

Another name, also a winger, that has been regularly spoken about in the same breath as the Cottagers is Demarai Gray. The Everton man has been angling for a move away from Goodison Park for a while now and he is chosen destination is West London.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that the Jamaican international had agreed terms with Fulham as Silva’s side look to build on a very impressive 2022/23 campaign.