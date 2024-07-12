Fulham are one of two sides showing interest in a former Manchester United academy graduate this summer, it has emerged, with Marco Silva seeing him as a perfect fit for the Craven Cottage outfit.

Silva losing key men

After another strong Premier League campaign that saw them clear of relegation trouble, Fulham have once again been stripped of their key men ahead of the new season.

Marco Silva lost Aleksandar Mitrovic last summer, and this time round it has been key duo Tosin Adarabioyo and Joao Palhinha who have headed away from Craven Cottage, with Tosin joining Chelsea on a free transfer and Palhinha completing a long-awaited move to German giants Bayern Munich.

They have also lost a key squad member for nothing in the shape of Bobby De Cordova-Reid, who left as a free agent and has since joined Premier League rivals Leicester City.

The Jamaican international made 33 Premier League appearances last season, and was able to play on either side of attack or at wing-back when required, making him a costly departure for Silva and co.

So far, they have not stepped into the transfer market to replace any of their departed stars, but that could be set to change very soon.

Fulham eye up Luton man

That comes as reports from France credit Fulham with an interest in Luton Town defender and former Manchester United academy man Teden Mengi, who was a rare bright spark for the Hatters last season.

Joining Luton on a free transfer at the beginning of the campaign, the centre-back appeared 30 times in the Premier League and impressed in the process.

Speaking ahead of a reunion with Manchester United, Luton boss Rob Edwards was quick to talk up his defender, explaining that Mengi had been an excellent signing for the Hatters: "He's been brilliant for us this year.

"For a younger player to step up, come away from home, out of his comfort zone and perform at the highest level as he has is astounding. I'm not surprised with anything he does, but perhaps I was surprised by how quickly he adapted to his surroundings and his team-mates. Hopefully he'll continue that. He has a high ceiling and I know he will be desperate to play this weekend."

Now, French outlet Foot Mercato explain that both Nice and Fulham are keen on signing him this summer, with the former seeing him as a potential replacement for Jean-Clair Todibo, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Fulham see him as a "perfect successor" to Tosin, and are also keeping tabs on the defender, who is reported to be valued at between 12m and 14m euros (£10-£11.7m).

Tosin vs Mengi 23/24 Premier League Tosin Teden Mengi Appearances 20 30 Goals and assists 2 1 Pass accuracy % 84.5% 77.6% Tackles and interceptions per 90 2.56 4.05 Clearances per 90 4.44 5.11 Yellow Cards 2 3

That seems a reasonable fee for a young defender with a season of Premier League experience already under his belt, while Luton Town have already signed a ready made replacement in the shape of Arsenal youngster Reuell Walters, which could pave the way for Mengi's departure this summer for a healthy profit.