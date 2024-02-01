In what has been a quiet transfer window for the Cottagers, Fulham have reportedly left it late to reach an agreement in a deal to sign a Premier League forward for Marco Silva. The former Everton boss looks set to finally land a replacement for Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Fulham transfer news

The London club attempted to replace Mitrovic with the arrival of Raul Jimenez in the summer, but the former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward has only shown glimpses of what he's capable of, leaving the Cottagers without a consistent goalscorer. And whilst this is unlikely to cost them their top-flight status, if Fulham want to set their ambitions a little higher, then welcoming another forward could be the key, especially after Jimenez's injury.

Silva recently spoke about the potential of new arrivals, saying: "Okay, to be honest with you, if you ask me that I’m expecting some or very many things until the end of the market, no. I was clear with you from the beginning of the window.

"Of course, with the decisive games we had before this one, if it was possible to do something we should have done it in the beginning of the window because we had semi-finals to play, FA Cup to play and all that stuff. Of course, the board is trying to do their best. If you ask me if I expect many, many things until the end of the market then no."

The gaffer seems to have quite the poker face, however, with reports suggesting that his side have made a breakthrough to welcome a reinforcement. According to Matt Law of The Daily Telegraph, Fulham are set to sign Armando Broja on loan from Chelsea for a fee of £4m. The news has also since been backed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who posted on X:

Finally getting their man, those at Craven Cottage will now be hoping to see Broja instantly hit the ground running.

"Strong" Broja can rediscover best form at Fulham

So far, it's been a season to forget for Broja at Chelsea, with just two goals and two assists in 19 appearances in all competitions, albeit in a struggling side at Stamford Bridge. Still only 22-years-old, however, the forward still has plenty of time to realise his potential and discover his best form - something that consistent game time at Fulham should help.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is certainly a fan of Broja, previously signing his praises: "Well I gave him his debut at Chelsea so I did know him! He’s a very nice, very good lad and a very talented young boy.

"He came into us at the start of the Covid times, trained with us and showed the attributes that I think you’re seeing now in the Premier League at Southampton. He’s fast, strong, has a real eye for goal and he’s a very, very good young player so I’m very aware of his strengths in a Southampton team playing very well."