Fulham are now interested in signing young Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Edouard Michut, according to Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas.

Who could Fulham sign this summer?

It's been a successful season overall for Marco Silva and his side upon their first full campaign back in the Premier League, with the Whites securing their top flight safety long ago.

Fulham have even won an impressive 15 out of their 37 league games played, which is four more than west London rivals and big spenders Chelsea who languish beneath them.

The Craven Cottage side's solid season has even generated some interest in Silva from top English sides as Tottenham have been linked with a move in recent weeks.

Fulham are now tasked with building upon this season whilst making sure they strengthen in key areas for 2023/2024 - with the Cottagers identifying summer targets.

Defensive midfielders appear to be high on Silva's agenda for the summer window as FC Porto midfielder Mateus Uribe is rumoured to be of interest.

This comes as star player Joao Palhinha could move away, with Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Man United all thought to be circling (Football Insider).

Fulham are apparently "scouring the market" for midfield improvements as Chelsea's Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also been linked with a move (90min).

Bournemouth midfielder Jefferson Lerma is reportedly on the agenda too and Sky journalist Thomas now claims Michut of PSG is attracting Fulham's fondness.

Taking to Twitter, the reporter says they are keen to sign him, with Michut set to return to PSG following his loan spell at Sunderland.

He explained:

Who is Edouard Michut?

The 20-year-old made 25 Championship appearances for Sunderland over his temporary spell, averaging their fifth-highest rate of tackles per 90 in the divison (WhoScored).

Michut has also been tipped for stardom, once branded the "new Verratti" by GOAL's annual NXGN list last year (via The Daily Record) - though his numbers at Sunderland over 22/23 may suggest he has a way to go for that tag.

However, it's also believed he was once a target for Barcelona (Sport), with The Catalans having previously held an interest in signing the Frenchman.

Depending on the price tag, Michut could be a player worth considering based off past potential and plaudits, though we believe he is unlikely to come in as a first team upgrade.