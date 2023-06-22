Fulham are among the clubs eyeing a move for Coventry City's Viktor Gyökeres, according to Fabrizio Romano, as the forward enters the last year of his contract at the Championship club.

What's the latest on Viktor Gyökeres to Fulham?

A whole host of Premier League clubs are interested in signing Gyökeres this summer, with the Cottagers, as well as Wolverhampton Wanderers, and West Ham United, all "ready to push" for a move, as per the Italian transfer guru.

"Coventry owner, asking for huge amount with just 1 year left on contract," Romano added.

A fee of around £20m has been touted regularly in the past few months, which is likely the very minimum that the Sky Blues would look for in order to simply start negotiations this summer.

Meanwhile, the London outfit are also looking to sign Manchester United midfielder Fred this summer, according to Jason Burt of The Telegraph.

He would also cost the Cottagers £20m, as per the report, as Marco Silva looks to build a side capable of maintaining their place in the Premier League's top half.

Could Fred and Viktor Gyökeres take Fulham up a level?

Seemingly gone are the days of Fulham fans being forced to endure disappointing summers of transfer deals that will leave them bound for yet another relegation from England's top flight.

These are better days under Silva and, with that, a summer of exciting transfer rumours about players ready to take Fulham up a level.

The fact that the London club are in a position to realistically sign both Fred and Gyökeres this summer should be celebrated. It's a sign that they have stepped things up a gear or two. It would be a statement of intent if both players ended up at the club this summer.

Just the thought of Gyökeres and Aleksandar Mitrovic's partnership should send shivers down the spine of near enough every Premier League defender hoping for a routine day at the office.

If Mitrovic wasn't enough to handle - scoring 14 league goals last season - adding the Coventry striker into the mix could result in one of the best partnerships in England's top flight.

Last season, the Swede scored 21 Championship goals as the Sky Blues shocked everyone by reaching the play-off final, before suffering Wembley heartbreak at the hands of Luton Town.

Having scored 17 goals in the season prior, it is clear that Gyökeres is ready to step into the Premier League.

Speaking about the goalscoring machine last season, Sky Blues manager Mark Robins said (via CoventryLive):

"He came in on the back of a spell at Swansea from Brighton and I knew the raw ingredients were there, and he hadn't played.

"And he came in and wasn't starting in the side and he was fuming, absolutely furious that he wasn't playing. But he wasn't ready to do that and I said to him, 'I'm waiting to see it'.

"From that moment on he's showed me. Fair play to him because he's just phenomenal."

He may well have Manchester United's Fred as a teammate, too, with the Brazilian also linked with a move.

The midfielder could become part of the supply line to the potential new Fulham strike partnership, with his 5.47 progressive passes per 90 only likely to benefit those looking to find the back of the net under Silva next season.

Signing one of the best players in the Championship, as well as an experienced Manchester United midfielder would be a significant sign of how much Fulham have improved on and off the pitch in recent times.