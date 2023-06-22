Fulham are interested in making a move for Manchester United midfielder Fred this summer, who has been valued at £20m, according to Jason Burt of The Telegraph.

Fulham transfer news - will they sign Fred?

With just one year left on his current deal at Manchester United, if Fred is to leave the Red Devils, it would make sense for them to cash in this summer.

With Fulham interested, too, a move to the London club may well happen before the start of the forthcoming Premier League season.

Marco Silva could see the Brazilian as a replacement for Joao Palhinha, who has been linked with a move to West Ham United, as they seek to replace the departing Declan Rice.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Hammers are set to make their first approach for the midfielder.

Would Fred be an upgrade on Harrison Reed?

After Fulham shocked the Premier League to finish in the top half in their first season back in the top flight, not many upgrades are needed in Silva's side.

If they are to keep their place in the top half, however, then welcoming a player of Fred's experience wouldn't be a bad start this summer.

As solid as Harrison Reed has been for the Cottagers, the Brazilian would simply be a significant upgrade, as backed up by the stats.

Silva's side broke into the top half through their free-flowing football, and adding Fred would only enhance that style of play and hand the likes of Aleksandar Mitrovic more service and, therefore, more goals.

As per FBref, when compared to Reed last season, the United man made more progressive passes per 90 and had a better pass completion rate, too.

Meanwhile, defensively speaking, the "magnificent" Fred - as lauded by his manager Erik ten Hag - also lost fewer challenges than the current Fulham midfielder and made more blocks per 90. So, with that said, the London club would be getting themselves a player capable of bettering Reed offensively and defensively.

Not to mention the trophies he has picked up at Old Trafford either.

Speaking about the Brazilian machine back in 2019, Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Redknapp said, via Manchester Evening News:

"The stick he received was remarkable. From 'useless' to 'waste of money', he was called it all. Maybe he is not the answer for Manchester United in the long term. Maybe he won't be their midfield lynchpin for years to come.

"But he has dug deep and refused to let the critics win. He was superb against City. In the same way everyone was quick to criticise, let's give him the credit he deserves, too."

After playing just 1231 minutes in the Premier League for Manchester United - the same as just over 13 games - Fred may feel as though now is the right time to move on from Old Trafford.

A side on the up such as Fulham would certainly make for an interesting project, too. We saw his former teammate Andreas Pereira make the same move last summer, before going on to enjoy a far better season at Craven Cottage than any that he experienced on an individual level for the Red Devils.

It is a transfer that would see Fulham upgrade on Reed, and Fred receive far more game time.