Fulham are hoping to make headway in their attempts to sign Leeds United midfielder Brenden Aaronson "this week", according to journalist Dean Jones.

Who will Fulham sign this summer?

The Whites have been linked with a host of signings over the past fortnight and beyond as manager Marco Silva attempts to bolster his ranks.

Fulham comfortably secured Premier League safety last campaign, coming after their promotion from the Championship, and were also briefly in contention for Europe.

Star players like Joao Palhinha and Antonee Robinson are thought to be attracting serious interest as a result, though Fulham won't be bullied, with reports suggesting they could demand as much as £90 million for the former.

Silva's side are also eyeing major additions in a variety of key areas, with Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, Japan international Ao Tanaka, Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres, Fenerbache defender Ferdi Kadioglu and Roma centre-back Roger Ibanez all being targeted.

Meanwhile, it is believed Fulham could also make a move for Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, as their west London rivals are prepared to sell for just £15 million (The Guardian).

Speaking to GiveMeSport, reporter Jones has shared news on another transfer target at Craven Cottage, as they eye a move for Leeds' Aaronson.

The USA international is attracting interest from Fulham and Jones claims they're hoping to make progress over signing him this week.

“The way that he presses and the way that he gets on the ball and tries to make things happen," said the journalist.

“He would be a really good foil for Mitrovic in that sense.

“It’s something that Fulham are looking at, and I think they're hoping to make some headway on it this week.”

Who is Brenden Aaronson?

The 22-year-old, over his 36 league appearances last term, ranked among Leeds' best for attempts at goal, key passes made and successful take-ons per 90 (WhoScored).

Aaronson, who featured at last year's 2022 World Cup in Qatar, has also been praised by former Leeds defender Matthew Kilgallon.

"Really impressed with him, everything, I don’t think he’s got a weakness," said Kilgallon.

"He works hard, he defends well, he gets back in position early, does everything right.

"He looks like a good lad out there, he wants to do as well as he can. Gives everything, he runs around and gives it everything."

Meanwhile, former Man United midfielder Owen Hargreaves has profressed his admiration too, calling Aaronson a "fantastic" young player.