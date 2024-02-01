Whilst Fulham are yet to complete their first move of the January transfer window, they still have a number of hours to welcome some crucial reinforcements for Marco Silva. With that said, reports suggest that the Cottagers are going all or nothing in the final stages.

Fulham transfer news

Still looking to cement their place in the Premier League's mid-table, Fulham could still add that extra bit of quality that they currently lack at times, sitting 12th and just seven points clear of the relegation zone.

It could be argued that they still haven't replaced Aleksandar Mitrovic, who left for Al-Hilal in the summer transfer window. Summer arrival Raul Jimenez has only shown glimpses of what he's capable of and there's still questions over his out-and-out goalscoring ability, having found the back of the net just five times in the Premier League so far this season.

Solving that problem could yet be Armando Broja, who will now reportedly be allowed to leave Chelsea on loan in what is a late u-turn from those at Stamford Bridge. If Fulham do sign a striker, however, they will need a creator to match. And that could yet come in the form of a Ligue 1 star. According to Ed Aarons, Fulham have opened talks to sign Rayan Cherki from Lyon, who value their midfielder at £35m.

With Lyon reportedly set to sign West Ham United's Said Benrahma, they could certainly do with raising funds and there may be no better way to do so than by selling Cherki to Fulham before the deadline arrives. According to Jack Rosser of The Sun though, the Cottagers have seen their proposal of a loan with an option to buy knocked back by Lyon, leaving a deal unlikely unless they can stump up a more immediate fee.

"Unbelievable" Cherki would be instant upgrade on Pereira

Since Mitrovic's departure, Fulham have lacked star power, and that's something that Cherki can provide in abundance. Still only 20-years-old, the attacking midfielder has been unfortunate enough to be part of a struggling Lyon side in Ligue 1 this season but could rediscover his best form with a move to Craven Cottage under Silva. Cherki's stats certainly show that he'd be an upgrade on Andreas Pereira.

Domestic League 2023/24 Rayan Cherki Andreas Pereira Progressive Carries 59 36 Progressive Passes 85 67 Take-ons Completed 43 13 Goals 0 1 Assists 3 4

Based on the numbers, Cherki's output is only likely to increase in a better-performing side, which may well turn out to be Fulham. It's no surprise that former France international Frank Leboeuf previously had nothing but good things to say about the midfielder when speaking to ESPN.

Leboeuf said: "Skill-wise, one of the best players already on earth. He’s unbelievable for a 19-year-old. The guy can do everything. But he’s young and still has to improve. He needs to learn when he has to get rid of the ball, it’s always half a second too early or half a second too late. It’s that rhythm that he needs to learn."