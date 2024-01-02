Sitting nine points clear of the relegation zone and in the comforts of mid-table in the Premier League, Fulham are gradually re-establishing themselves as a consistent Premier League side, much to the credit of Marco Silva. When the Cottagers lost Aleksandar Mitrovic in the summer transfer window, it was easy to assume that they'd struggle, but Silva has got former Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez firing on all cylinders once again to hand his side a major boost.

Now, with the January transfer window open, Fulham could make further improvements. And that could include winning the race to sign an in-demand midfielder ahead of Premier League rivals this month.

Fulham transfer news

Fulham's last result - a 2-1 win over Arsenal - sums up the progress that they've made since returning to England's top flight. The London club's best moments this season came back-to-back when they scored ten goals in two games as they smashed West Ham United and Nottingham Forest 5-0. They are results that Silva will want to see his side replicate on a more consistent basis, however, and the transfer window this month could play a major part in that, especially if they sign one particular target.

According to Ben Jacobs, Fulham are optimistic about signing Andre from Fluminense, who have become resigned to losing the midfielder after he verbally agreed terms with the London club.

Given that Liverpool were also reportedly interested in Andre in the build-up to the winter window, it would be some coup for Fulham to land the Brazilian in the coming weeks.

"Monster" Andre is better on the ball than Palhinha

If you cast your minds back to the summer transfer window, Joao Palhinha was reportedly steps away from completing a move to Bayern Munich when things fell through. If the Cottagers lost the midfielder, then they could have been stuck for potential replacements at the worst time possible. Andre can ensure that fears over finding a Palhinha alternative come to an end, however, with the Brazilian even better than the Portugal international in some ways. Andre's stats show that he could be the perfect upgrade at the heart of Silva's midfield.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Key Passes Successful Take-ons Andre 58 184 19 38 Joao Palhinha 8 101 7 14

It's no shock, given the numbers, that Fernando Campos had nothing but good things to say about Andre. The journalist posted on X: "Pressure and playing with the confidence of someone who knows they are different. Get out of the way and make the team work. André Trindade is the best midfielder in the country and is a monster of a player."

In what could be one of the smartest deals of the January window, Fulham could land themselves an improvement at the heart of midfield for Silva to take things up a level at Craven Cottage.