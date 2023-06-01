Fulham are reportedly eyeing Gil Vicente striker Fran Navarro this summer, despite there being no suggestion Aleksandar Mitrovic will leave.

Who could join Fulham this summer?

Whites boss Marco Silva has overseen a successful debut campaign back in the Premier League, with Fulham comfortably avoiding relegation and even finishing above west London rivals Chelsea.

The Craven Cottage side secured one of their highest ever league finishes last campaign with a top half place, and were even contending for European football over a period.

As such, Fulham's exploits haven't gone unnoticed, with Silva even sporadically linked to joining Tottenham Hotspur in the last few weeks.

As well as this, star midfielder Joao Palhinha has been attracting interest from top clubs, with Aston Villa, Tottenham, Liverpool, Man United, Chelsea and Bayern Munich all targeting him.

While there could be outgoings at Fulham, the same can also be said for incomings, as they have been linked with a host of players recently.

FC Porto star Mateus Uribe has been mentioned in recent months, potentially as an alternative to Palhinha, with Man United duo Fred and Harry Maguire also rumoured to be on their radar.

Now, as per The Evening Standard and journalist Dom Smith, it appears Fulham have additions further forward in mind - despite there being no indication Mitrovic or Carlos Vinicius will leave.

Indeed, it is believed that Fulham are eyeing a move for Navarro from Gil Vicente as they monitor him, with the summer transfer window well and truly looming,

The 25-year-old has been in exceptional form in the Primeira Liga, potentially leading to Fulham's interest, and it will be imperative for them to build upon what has been a solid season.

Who is Fran Navarro?

The Spaniard graduated from Valencia's academy and scored a plethora of goals at youth level for them, but couldn't quite break into the first team, eventually moving on to Gil Vicente in Portugal.

He scored 21 goals in all competitions over 2022/2023, standing out as their star striker, and perhaps justifying why both Liverpool and Real Madrid reportedly held an interest back in 2016.

The then-18-year-old was on Madrid and Jurgen Klopp's radar as a promising youngster back then, according to a report by SuperDeporte, but Navarro's stock has now risen significantly after a brilliant season.

There are little mentions of an asking price for the forward, but can you imagine it will be significant, as we can't envisage Gil Vicente will let him go easily.