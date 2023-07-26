Highlights

Fulham have agreed a "deal in principle" for Ajax defender Calvin Bassey, according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth.

The former Rangers defender is set to undergo a medical before his move to Craven Cottage is finalised.

How old is Calvin Bassey?

The 23-year-old is set to depart Dutch side Ajax after just one campaign in Amsterdam.

Despite originally wanting to stay with the club and fight for his place next season, the versatile defender was told by new Ajax manager Maurice Steijn that he is not a part of the clubs plan for next season, so should consider finding himself a new club, with the head coach stating in an interview: "I told Calvin Bassey it would be better to leave Ajax. Also because of the money. When he leaves, we can strengthen the squad properly. I have told him this honestly. He had a really tough year last season. Everyone gets a second chance and if he does better than someone else, he will play. But the chances are, especially if we are going to get a new left-back or left-centre defender, that he will not play."

The Nigerian international joined the European heavyweights last summer in a deal reportedly worth just under £23m, however, it looks like Ajax are set to make a loss of around £5m to get the defender off their books this summer.

Bassey attracted interest from both Brighton and Hove Albion as well as Fulham this window, however, the Seagulls turned their attention towards Fiorentina central defender Igor Julio, leaving the cottagers with a free run at the Nigerian. Following an opening bid of £15m that was rejected by the Dutch giants, both sides have now reportedly agreed a deal for £18.2m to bring the former Rangers man to Craven Cottage.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth revealed that the deal has been agreed in principle, and should be confirmed "sooner rather than later", whilst a deal for Southampton defender Mohamed Salisu is also close: "Two deals that look close involve Calvin Bassey and Mohammed Salisu, with one closer than the other. That is Bassey, from Ajax, and it's worth around £18million. That one is agreed in principle and, like Jimenez, we expect him to have a medical at some point this week. The deal should be done and dusted sooner rather than later as well."

What defenders are Fulham signing?

It is set to be a big summer overhaul in Fulham's defence this window.

As Sheth stated, the Cottagers are also closing in on a deal for Southampton defender Salisu, with reports stating that a deal worth £15m has been agreed with the Saints for the Ghanaian international who suffered relegation from the Premier League last season. The defender who has entered the final year of his deal at St Mary's has also attracted the interest of Everton and AS Monaco, who reportedly had two bids rejected for the defender earlier in the window.

Fulham are set to have some outgoings in the defensive department this window as well, with Tosin Adarabioyo attracting a lot of interest as he moves into the final year of his deal at Craven Cottage. Monaco are interested in the former Manchester City player after failing in their pursuit of Salisu, and Tottenham Hotspur are also expected to make a bid for the 25-year-old, with reports stating the defender could be available for as little as £13m.

One defender who will not be leaving this summer is left-back Antonee Robinson. The USA international was reportedly a target of a number of big clubs around Europe, namely AC Milan and Man City, however, the defender signed a new long-term contract at the club earlier this window, which keeps him in London until 2028.