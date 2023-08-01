Highlights

Fulham could return with another attempt to try and land Manchester United midfielder Fred later in the window, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Which clubs are interested in Fred?

According to Corriere dello Sport via Man Utd News, Manchester United will ask for around €10-15 million for Fred this summer and Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray lead the race to sign the Brazil international.

Galatasaray are in negotiations with Manchester United regarding a possible deal for Fred, though no official bid from them has been submitted for the £120k-a-week ace. Lazio president Claudio Lotito holds an attraction towards Fred in addition; nevertheless, Maurizio Sarri isn't keen to bring the midfielder to the Stadio Olimpico this off-season.

The Daily Mail report that Fulham alongside clubs in Saudi Arabia retain an interest in Fred. Marco Silva is believed to be a huge fan of his abilities and would like to bring him to Craven Cottage if possible.

Nevertheless, the outlet claim that Manchester United will in fact demand £20 million for Fred before sanctioning his departure from Old Trafford. Fred has changed his agency and is unlikely to have a long-term future at Manchester United under Erik Ten Hag.

Last term, the 30-year-old made a whopping 56 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United, notching six goals and six assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth doesn't think the door is completely closed on Fulham returning to the table for Fred later this window.

Sheth stated: “There has been interest from Fulham. They couldn't agree on a fee simply because United were asking for too much money.

“Don't rule that one out, though, just yet. I think the later you go in the window and the more that United might think, ‘We want to bring in another midfielder’, Fulham might spot that as an opportunity to be able to do a deal on their terms rather than on what Manchester United would want at this stage of the transfer window.”

Who else could Fulham bring in this summer?

Fulham boss Silva will be desperate to bring in some extra bodies this summer to join new additions Raul Jimenez and Calvin Bassey at Craven Cottage to prepare his side for a second successive campaign back in the English top flight, as per Transfermarkt.

Nevertheless, uncertainty continues to rear its ugly head in west London as Aleksandar Mitrovic ploughs on with his attempts to force through a lucrative move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal, as per The Daily Mail.

In terms of prospective incomings, Fulham are keen on Everton forward Demarai Gray and are willing to pay £7 million to offer the Jamaica international an escape route from Goodison Park, though the Toffees are seeking to recoup £10 million for his services, according to The Sun.

Chelsea outcast Callum Hudson-Odoi could be set to move to Fulham despite further interest from Lazio and Nottingham Forest, with the Cottagers believed to be in the box seat to convince the 22-year-old to sign on the dotted line in the final month of the window, as per Football Insider.