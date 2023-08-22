As the transfer window comes to a close, both Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham are in desperate need of a striker following the departures of both Harry Kane and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

With that, the two London clubs could be set to battle it out for one particular forward before the window slams shut, according to reports, with that forward being Gift Orban.

The KAA Gent man looks set to be one to watch in the next week or so.

What's the latest on Gift Orban to Fulham?

According to reports, Fulham are set to join the race for Orban's signature, rivalling Spurs in the process. Gaining a reported £50m for the departure of Mitrovic, the Cottagers should have no issues when it comes to affording a deal for the Belgian this summer, either.

They may need to act quick if they are to push ahead of Spurs, however, who should be no short on funds, themselves, following the exit of Kane to Bayern Munich this summer for a reported £86m.

As the window nears its end, it looks as though Orban will have a key decision to make regarding his future with both clubs battling for his signature, as per Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider.

With the world seemingly at his feet, the striker's choice will certainly be an interesting one to keep an eye on.

What's been said about Gift Orban?

Replacing Mitrovic is a hard task in itself, but upgrading on the Serbian sounds close to impossible for Fulham. Yet, signing Orban could arguably do exactly that.

The Nigerian scored 20 goals in 22 appearances last season, and has since proven that his successful campaign was no fluke by starting the current season with six goals in six appearances - Orban is the definition of a man in form.

In usual circumstances, Orban's decision may be an easy one, given that Spurs usually find themselves playing some form of European football. This season, however, that is not the case, potentially handing Fulham a greater advantage than in previous occasions.

Gent manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck will be gutted to see his star man leave, should a move occur this summer. He was full of praise for Orban back in April of this year, saying, via Idoma Voice: “He’s not just a player, he’s a phenomenon – and he’s poised to remain a phenomenon. I’ve spoken these words five times before, and I’ll continue to do so without hesitation,” Vanhaezebrouck emphatically conveyed to reporters in the aftermath of the exhilarating game.

“As time moves forward, even if his presence isn’t on our pitch, his legacy as a phenomenon will endure. At 21, he’s still a young talent blossoming with potential.”

He then went onto say: "His hat-trick? While it’s a testament to his greatness, it’s becoming routine for a player of his exceptional caliber, isn’t it?"

Everything is pointing towards a player who will only get better and better wherever he ends up next. If Fulham can beat Spurs to Orban's signature, they will have themselves a player with the potential to exceed Mitrovic's legacy and more.

Whether they can hijack Spurs' pursuit remains to be seen.