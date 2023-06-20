Fulham are interested in signing Fiorentina centre-back Julio Igor this summer, according to Viola News...

Fulham transfer news - Are the Cottagers signing Julio Igor?

Recently, Italian reporter Rudy Galetti revealed that Fulham were ready to open talks for Igor, who would cost in the region of €15m (£13m) this summer, according to Viola News.

The defender's agent is looking for a new club for his client this summer telling the same outlet: "I spoke with Fiorentina about Igor's future and the will is to leave in the summer. Even the purple club agrees. So far we have not yet received any official offer, but we are looking around."

After such a successful first season back in the Premier League, it looks as though Fulham are keen to improve even further and maintain their spot in the top half of England's top flight.

What role would Julio Igor play at Fulham?

Breaking into the current Fulham side would not be easy for Igor, who would likely have to work his way into Marco Silva's plans throughout the season.

One player that Igor should look to for inspiration if he does make the move is Tim Ream, however, with FBref marking the Fiorentina man as a comparable player to the Cottagers titan.

The American has gradually become one of the most important players at Craven Cottage, making 33 appearances in the Premier League last season.

Igor meanwhile, enjoyed a mixed season at Fiorentina, making 42 appearances in all competitions and suffering the heartbreak of defeat in the final of the Europa Conference League against West Ham United in what could be his final appearance for La Viola.

Statistically speaking, Ream and the Brazilian share some clear similarities that Silva will be keen to draw on when outlining the reasons for the defender's potential arrival.

According to FBref, Ream only completed 0.7 more passes per-90 than Igor last season. Meanwhile, the Fiorentina defender maintained a better pass completion rate than the veteran.

Such is the need to progress from the back under Silva at the London club in certain games, possession the skill to play in such a way is crucial for every defender at the club.

Igor is also more aggressive off the ball than Ream, perhaps partly to do with the former being younger than the 34-year-old Fulham man.

Also per FBref, the 25-year-old colossus made more tackles and blocks per 90 when compared to Ream, yet was also more rash than his experienced fellow defender, making 0.9 errors leading to shots, compared to Reams's 0.6 per 90.

Taking to Twitter to praise Igor, journalist Alvaro Canibe said:

"This couple is crazy. The security and reliability that Milenkovic and Igor bring to Fiorentina is incredible. The level they are at has a lot of merit."

With Ream not getting any younger, now could be the time for Silva to welcome his replacement.

Such decisions can make or break a side's season, and letting a player of Igor's potential learn from Ream's experience could be the key to ensuring yet another impressive campaign in the Premier League.

The Brazilian has the ability to make the step to England's top flight, that's for sure, given the evidence above.