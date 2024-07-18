It's been a silent transfer window so far for Fulham on the incomings front, but after losing Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich, they could finally act to welcome a replacement.

Fulham transfer news

Now under a month until their Premier League campaign kicks off against Manchester United at Old Trafford, Fulham remain without reinforcements and have a gaping hole to fill at the heart of Marco Silva's side following Palhinha's exit. With a reported £42m added to their summer budget following the midfielder's departure, however, those at Craven Cottage may finally look to splash the cash.

Replacing the Portugal international will be no easy task, but it is one that Fulham must complete this summer if they want to enjoy another campaign away from the bottom three and far closer to the Premier League's top half.

In pursuit of completing that very task, the London club have seemingly turned to a player who knows all about Premier League midfields, even after seeing their first bid reportedly worth £17m rejected.

According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports, Fulham are now "weighing up" a second bid to sign Scott McTominay from Manchester United in a deal that would instantly hand Silva a replacement for Palhinha. Earning a reported £60k-a-week, McTominay has become an underrated cog in Erik ten Hag's side in the last season or so, often popping up with crucial goals at desperate times. Despite that, he could yet be on the move this summer.

After reportedly rejecting their £17m bid, however, it remains to be seen just how much Manchester United will demand for Fulham to land their academy graduate this summer.

"Great" McTominay can replace Palhinha and more

As much as Palhinha often stood out for his work off the ball in the Premier League, question marks could be asked for his influence when in possession - the same questions that McTominay can answer with aplomb. The Scotland international has become quite the goalscoring threat from the middle of the park, whilst maintaining the traits of a box-to-box midfielder away from the action.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Scott McTominay Joao Palhinha Progressive Passes 64 97 Progressive Carries 29 8 Goals 7 4 Ball Recoveries 91 195

McTominay's ball-carrying ability stands out as a particular trait that Fulham could add to their midfield by signing the Manchester United man, alongside his clear appetite for goals.

Ten Hag may not be too keen to lose McTominay this summer, however, after saying via TNT Sports last season: "Scott, he's great. He can score many goals, he's always coming in positions to score goals. We had some problems, it was too much like a tennis match. Every game we went for goal instead of waiting for the right decisions. With McTominay, he can get in the box and could score goals."