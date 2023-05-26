Fulham are in “talks” with Willian regarding a new contract at Craven Cottage, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Willian leaving Fulham?

The Brazilian only joined Marco Silva’s side from Corinthians last summer and has impressed during his 29 appearances in his debut season, ranking as the manager’s overall second-best-performing player this term with a WhoScored match rating of 6.99.

The Whites winger, though, is already used to playing in the Premier League having previously undergone spells at both Chelsea and Arsenal so is no stranger to the style of play in England, hence why he’s likely adapted so well since putting pen to paper in SW6.

Willian, however, will be out of contract at the end of the season meaning that he could be set to depart as a free agent should the club not offer him an extension, but it sounds like work is already underway behind the scenes to retain his services beyond the current campaign.

Have Fulham offered Willian a new contract?

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that Fulham have now opened discussions with Willian over fresh terms, but admitted that there are admirers overseas that are keen to recruit him should he leave. He wrote:

“Understand talks are ongoing between Willian agent and Fulham over [a] new deal in order to stay next season. Nothing is done/sealed yet. There are more European clubs and Saudi League clubs interested in signing Willian.”

Fulham will know how much of an integral part of their success Willian has been this season, and having been hailed “electric” in the final third by journalist Simon Collings, the left-winger being rewarded for his displays with a new contract would be nothing less than he deserves.

The Cottagers’ £40k-per-week attacker has ten goal contributions (five goals and the same number of assists) to his name in 29 appearances since joining, with this form having seen him receive three man-of-the-match awards, not to mention that he’s averaging 4.38 shot-creating actions per top-flight game which is higher than any other member of Silva’s squad, via FBRef.

Willian also provides the boss with wonderful versatility having operated slightly deeper in left midfield and even on the opposite flank as a right-winger over the course of the current term which is a great attribute to have, so making the decision to keep him beyond the summer has to be a no-brainer for the Craven Cottage board.