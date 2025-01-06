Fulham are now willing to pay a club-record £40 million fee to sign a “special” player for Marco Silva, according to a recent report.

Silva will be frustrated that his Fulham side were held to a 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town on Sunday afternoon. It has been an excellent campaign for the Cottagers so far, and that result on Sunday and the frustration they will have shown will show how much they have improved and moved away from a team battling at the bottom of the table.

Fulham are in a very comfortable position in the Premier League, and this month is an opportunity for Silva and co to make improvements to the squad as they look to have a season to remember. The Cottagers may want this month to be about incomings, not outgoings, but there could be a concern over the future of midfielder Andreas Pereira. Reports have emerged that Fluminense are progressing in talks to sign the Brazilian this month, in what would be a huge blow.

Uncertainty around Pereira’s future has now led the Cottagers to look at potential replacements, and Football Insider have reported that Fulham are now eyeing a move to sign Will Hughes from Crystal Palace.

This could be a cheap option for the London side, as Hughes is out of contract at the end of this campaign, but they are not alone in their pursuit, as West Ham and Brentford are also keen on the player.

Hughes is not the only midfielder on Fulham's radar, though, according to a report from Spain, Fulham are willing to pay a club-record £40 million fee to sign James McAtee from Manchester City.

The 22-year-old, who was once labelled “special” by Pep Guardiola, is a product of City’s academy but has struggled to make a significant impact in the first team. McAtee has played just 17 games for the Blues, 10 of which have come this season. However, it has been frustrating for the midfielder, as he’s only started three games in all competitions and has only played four games in the Premier League.

McAtee has enjoyed two successful loan spells at Sheffield United, where in one campaign he helped them reach the Premier League. He now finds himself struggling for regular minutes, and a move could be on the cards this month. This report states that Fulham have identified McAtee as a main target, as they see him as a key piece of their future.

James McAtee's Premier League record Apps 37 Goals 3 Assists 3

It adds that a move this month is seen as beneficial to both the player and City, and Fulham are willing to pay up to £40 million to sign the midfielder, which would be a club-record fee, surpassing the figure that saw Emile Smith Rowe arrive in the summer. The Blues are open to both loan and permanent offers for McAtee, who has had lots of interest from Premier League teams in recent weeks.