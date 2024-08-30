Fulham have gone under the radar this summer but Marco Silva has strengthened his side with some excellent signings and could be set for one more before the window closes.

The likes of Emile Smith Rowe, Joachim Anderson, Sander Berge and Jorge Cuenca have all improved different areas of the pitch, but with Bobby Reid now plying his trade with Leicester City and Willian gone following the conclusion of his contract, the Cottagers could do with some fresh firepower on the wing.

Fulham transfer news

According to Caught Offside, Fulham are hoping to sign Lille winger Edon Zhegrova before tonight's transfer deadline, with the 25-year-old commanding a hefty fee of €45m (£38m) to complete the move.

Arsenal were linked with the Kosovo international earlier in the window but opted against furthering their interest. Fulham know that clinching his signature won't be easy, with Crystal Palace also in the mix, but that doing so would mark a significant coup.

Why Zhegrova would be a good signing

Fulham have established themselves as a steely and secure side in the Premier League, finishing tenth after promotion in 2022/23 before regressing somewhat and landing in 13th last year, still a satisfactory position.

Now, despite having sold the redoubtable Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich in a move rising to £46m, the Craven Cottage side have a healthy mix of talent - and Zhegrova would certainly ice the cake.

His fleet-footed, sharp-dribbling style has led him to be pronounced as a "[Riyad] Mahrez regen" by analyst Ben Mattinson, and it's clear to see why.

As per FBref, Zhegrova ranks among the top 8% of attacking midfielders and wingers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shots taken, the top 18% for shot-creating actions and the top 5% for successful take-ons per 90, emphasising his breezy gait and silky skills.

Compare that to Mahrez, during his Manchester City days, and the similarities are indeed clear. The elegance of his movements, the ruthlessness of his ball-striking, the artistry of his assist-placing: the Algerian is one of the Premier League's most decorated modern stars and Fulham could hit the jackpot in signing a winger carrying many similar properties.

Riyad Mahrez (22/23) vs Edon Zhegrova (23/24) Stats (*per game) Mahrez (PL) Zhegrova (Ligue 1) Matches (starts) 30 (22) 33 (25) Goals 5 6 Assists 10 6 Touches* 49.4 47.2 Shots (on target)* 1.4 (0.4) 2.5 (0.9) Pass completion 87% 83% Key passes* 1.7 1.5 Dribbles* 0.8 2.7 Total duels won* 3.5 4.8 Stats via Sofascore

Mahrez's explosive output diminished toward the end of his career in English football, naturally, but Zhegrova is still performing to a more athletically robust level, which is no easy task. By signing him, Silva could get his hands on one of Europe's most underrated gems.

Balanced in his potency - posting six goals and six assists apiece in France last year - and a relentless progressor of the ball, he's exactly what Fulham need, potentially the difference-maker in the fight to finish in the top half of the Premier League - and maybe even challenge for a European-qualifying position.

Adama Traore has started Fulham's opening two top-flight matches this year, claiming an assist as his side defeated Leicester City last time out, and while the slippery Spaniard is one of the Premier League's finest dribblers, he's not really the complete package.

Wasteful in front of goal, oft-erratic and apt to ebb and flow from form, Adama - who has scored just two league goals for the club - would find himself trumped by Zhegrova, whose cohesive and multi-talented ability would lead him to success and a regular starting berth.

Fulham need to get it done.